Capital increase by issuing shares for utilisation of warrants

The Group CEO and 6 employees have chosen to utilise warrants issued in 2018, cf. company announcement no. 21 of 21 December 2018.

Thus, a capital increase of DKK 680,000 is carried out, corresponding to 68,000 shares of DKK 10, and the company’s new share capital will hereafter constitute DKK 94,602,770.

The shares are issued at price 48.70, as it appears from the warrant agreement from 2018, and DKK 3,311,60 has there been paid to the company.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

