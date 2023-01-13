Samba TV and MiQ Reach Multi-year Commercial Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, and MiQ , the leading global programmatic media partner, today announced a multi-year commercial partnership to bolster MiQ’s Advanced TV solutions with Samba TV’s market-leading TV data and measurement capabilities.



Upon closure of the multi-year data agreement, Samba TV will transition its U.S. managed media services business to MiQ. With this change, Samba TV moves out of the U.S. managed media sales business, accelerating its focus on providing leading data and measurement services for publishers, marketers, and advertising agencies globally. This agreement strengthens Samba TV’s position as the leading data and measurement partner to the world’s largest and most innovative media companies with neutral, unconflicted insight into cross-platform and cross-vendor performance.

In today’s highly fragmented TV data space, comprehensive TV data access is essential to maximize the benefits of holistic TV investment. The agreement will augment MiQ’s existing connected TV data footprint with Samba TV’s industry-leading scale of 28 million U.S. devices to bring MiQ’s total reach to over 60 million devices nationwide. The new partnership will also provide MiQ with Samba TV’s robust managed media services business unit, adding to MiQ’s extensive Advanced TV solution suite available to customers.

Today’s announcement follows several years of strong growth for Samba TV in its rapidly expanding measurement and data businesses which have experienced an average annualized rate of growth of more than 40% since 2019. The increased demand for these services creates an ideal opportunity to focus Samba TV’s resources into defining the future of TV measurement.

“We are excited to be entering into a long-term strategic partnership with MiQ, one of the leading media partners to brands and agencies globally,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Today’s announcement reinforces our strategic focus on the next generation of currency-grade measurement and media optimization for our partners across every screen, platform, and channel. Marketers and media vendors who leverage our TV data and measurement portfolio see us as their trusted source of truth for media performance without bias for our own media.”

“With CTV spending projected to exceed $20 billion this year, marketers need persistent access to TV data in order to realize the benefits of holistic TV investment,” said MiQ Co-founder and Global Executive Chairman Gurman Hundal. “Samba TV has long been a major player in the TV data space, and we are thrilled to partner with them to offer our clients scaled and diversified TV data that drives leading Advanced TV activations and analytics solutions. By combining our programmatic media expertise with their media services business, we will give our clients unmatched Advanced TV data access and bridge TV investment into full omnichannel treatment in ways they never could before.”

MiQ Co-founder Lee Puri added, "MiQ has the largest and most diversified TV data footprint in the U.S. that allows marketers to plan and activate connected campaigns, leveraging viewership data from 60 million devices across 43 million households. This extensive data set combined with our unique, agnostic approach to programmatic will undoubtedly prove instrumental in powering stronger campaigns, long-term results, and new opportunities for our clients moving forward."

“Samba TV and MiQ have long approached our businesses with a customer-centric mindset. We look forward to servicing our customers with the additional focus and deepened expertise that this partnership will yield,” Navin concluded.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

About MiQ

We’re MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We’re experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you’re always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

Headquartered in London, MiQ has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. We were named to AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list in 2022, 2021, and 2020, were awarded Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum’s Digital Industries Awards 2021 and named 4th in The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019. MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC.

You can find out more here: wearemiq.com.

