Lucidworks’ Ecommerce Report Reveals Shopper Preferences Around Site Navigation, Product Discovery Journey, and Device Usage

Lucidworks , the leading search solutions provider, shared results from a survey of consumers in the U.S. and U.K. regarding their online shopping habits. The report includes valuable information for ecommerce leaders regarding site navigation features, shopper behavior around recommendations, and devices used to browse and buy.

Relevant Results Delight Shoppers

The survey revealed that 40% of people get a negative impression of a retailer if what they’re searching for doesn’t give them the results they want. The search bar is a key driver for conversions and brand affinity. Second to search, shoppers said that filters are their most preferred way to navigate around a site. Each part of the home page, landing pages, and product detail pages need to deliver on that same high quality of relevancy that consumers expect from the search bar.

Shoppers Prioritize Research Over Immediate Purchases

Less than one-third of shoppers plan to make a purchase on their first visit. Nearly two-thirds said they go to a website to compare prices, and 55% say they’re browsing for ideas. Recommendations can nudge shoppers towards relevant products and content to help with research and purchase decisions. 73% of survey respondents said that they’re very open to retailer recommendations.

Mobile Is the Device Shoppers Love Most

70% of survey respondents planned to do the majority or at least half of their shopping online this holiday season. With recent data privacy rules, it’s more difficult for retailers to connect the experience from mobile to desktop. Nearly 30% of respondents say that after they add items to a cart, they are most likely to exit the site, knowing they’ll revisit it later. Retailers’ ability to stitch shoppers’ identities across touchpoints is critical to support their customer journey.

“After the holidays, retailers have a treasure trove of data around shopper preferences, navigation behaviors, and the journey from browse to buy,” said Sanjay Mehta, Head of Industry, eCommerce, Lucidworks. “Ecommerce leaders have to prioritize technologies that accelerate relevancy to support product discovery, enhance the shopper experience, and drive sales.”

