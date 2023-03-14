DIDWW SIP Trunking Solution Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communication and SIP trunking services for businesses and telco carriers, has announced that its SIP Trunking solution is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.



Through the new AppFoundry™ listing, Genesys users can conveniently select a reliable and certified telecom provider that offers solutions tailored to their unique business communications needs, while benefiting from a streamlined experience.

SIP trunking is now available with Genesys Cloud CX™, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

This partnership makes it easy for DIDWW and Genesys customers to expand their local and international business communications by using the operator’s extensive coverage of local, national, mobile and toll-free virtual phone numbers in over 80 countries, together with two-way SIP trunking and text messaging. The DIDWW SIP trunking solution enables companies of any size to leverage fully-compliant and highly reliable voice services with virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings, truly local dialing and premium audio quality.

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, stated, “By combining DIDWW voice services with Genesys Cloud CX™, customers have a great opportunity to enhance their business communications, minimize expenses on international calls, easily expand across geographies, and create a globally consistent customer experience.”

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of the DIDWW SIP Trunking solution, visit our AppFoundry listing .

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

