New partnership between Wageningen University and Protein Industries Canada to support protein transition

Vancouver, BC, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, representatives of Protein Industries Canada met with President Sjoukje Heimovaara of Wageningen University & Research (WUR). Heimovaara is currently in Canada as part of a trade mission with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Both Canada and The Netherlands have a significant agricultural sector, which could contribute to a more plant-based future.

Mrs. Heimovaara of WUR: “Food systems have a considerable impact on the planet, which implies this is also where solutions can be found. Our current system depletes our natural resources, and the increasing demand for animal-sourced foods exacerbates this problem. Furthermore, proteins are not equitably shared. Over-consumption co-exists with scarcity.​ We need a transition towards a sustainable, equitable and balanced food system. I believe that living within the planetary boundaries is humanity’s greatest challenge. And we need each other’s knowledge and expertise for that. Canada is a global leader in the protein transition and a natural partner for The Netherlands with complementary expertise.”

Frank Hart, Chair of Protein Industries Canada: “Plant-based foods offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canada. As the global demand for protein grows, now is the time to support the transition to more plant-based sources. Plant-based ingredients and foods offer not only an economic opportunity for Canada, but they can also be a part of the solution to reach our climate goals, while supporting a healthy diet for people around the world. Protein Industries Canada is pleased to formalize our relationship with the Netherlands and Wageningen University & Research as we both work together to advance the protein transition. WUR has demonstrated leadership in plant-based foods and offers an incredible opportunity for Canada to learn from them and build partnerships to the benefit of both our ecosystems.”

Towards cooperation

The first steps in exploring more cooperation have already been taken. In February 2023, The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, the Southern Agriculture and Horticulture Organization, Wageningen University & Research, Larive International B.V., and Next Food Collective launched a master plan for the protein transition as an economic engine in The Netherlands. The initiative, "Economically-Powered Protein Transition through Innovation in Chains" (EPPIC), aims to launch work in early 2024. Protein Industries Canada is one of the 86 participating partners.

To express her appreciation for Protein Industries Canada as a partner, at the meeting Mrs. Heimovaara handed over the newly published book Our Future Proteins, in which more than 100 experts share their views on sustainable protein production and consumption, and provide new perspectives on the protein transition.

Planetary boundaries

Planetary boundaries are a framework to describe limits to the impacts of human activities on the Earth system. Beyond these limits, the environment may not be able to self-regulate anymore.

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters, accelerates innovation in plant-based protein. Working with trailblazing companies, Protein Industries Canada provides a structure that lessens risk and allows for bold initiatives, creating new plant-based ingredients and food products. By facilitating industry partnerships, and opening doors to investment opportunities, Protein Industries Canada is working to create a $25 billion plant-based food sector for Canada by 2035. Protein Industries Canada recently launched their second round of project funding for new technology leadership projects and will work with companies to create solutions to a global food challenge.

About Wageningen University & Research

Focusing on the mission ‘To explore the potential of nature to improve the quality of life’, Wageningen University & Research (WUR) combines fundamental and applied knowledge in order to contribute to resolving important questions in the domain of healthy food and living environment. Over 6,500 employees (over 5,500 fte) and more than 12,000 students are inspired by nature, society, and technology and tackle the issues with an open and curious perspective. This inspiration has enabled WUR to be amazed, develop knowledge, and apply this knowledge internationally for over a century. We collaborate with governments, companies, non-governmental organisations and other research institutes.