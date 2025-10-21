Protein Industries Canada announces Tyler Groeneveld as new CEO

Regina, Sask., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada is pleased to announce Tyler Groeneveld as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, October 27. Groeneveld previously served as Chair of Protein Industries Canada’s Board of Directors, bringing deep sector experience and organizational insight to the role.

The CEO search committee, chaired by Annette Revet, Vice-Chair of the Board, was supported by an independent executive search firm to ensure a transparent and objective process.

“It was important to the Board of Directors that we move forward with strong and stable leadership to maintain momentum and position Protein Industries Canada for continued success,” Chair of the Search Committee and Vice-Chair of the Board Annette Revet said. “Through the independent search process, it became clear that Tyler’s experience, leadership and vision make him the right choice to lead the organization. The Board is pleased to welcome Tyler as CEO.”

Groeneveld, who has resigned from the board of directors, has a long and distinguished career in Canada’s agriculture and food sector, serving with Corteva and legacy companies in various roles for more than 31 years. Most recently, he served as Commercial Lead for North America.

“I am honoured to take on the role of CEO of Protein Industries Canada,” Groeneveld said. “Having worked closely with the Board and leadership team, I’ve seen firsthand the organization’s impact in driving innovation and collaboration across Canada’s agriculture and food ecosystem. Together with our partners, we will continue to accelerate growth in ingredient manufacturing and food processing to create a $25-billion opportunity for Canada.”

As part of the transition, Annette Revet will serve as Acting Chair of the Board of Directors, while continuing in her role as Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Since 2019, more than $750 million in combined industry and government investment has been committed to increasing domestic processing of plant-based food, feed and ingredients—strengthening Canada’s food supply chain and driving sustainable economic growth nationwide.

About Tyler Groeneveld

Tyler Groeneveld is the Chief Executive Officer of Protein Industries Canada, one of the country’s five Global Innovation Clusters dedicated to advancing growth in Canada’s food production, ingredient manufacturing and agriculture ecosystem.

With more than 31 years of leadership experience in Canada’s agriculture and food industry, Tyler has built a career focused on advancing innovation, sustainability, and value creation across the agri-food value chain. Before joining Protein Industries Canada, he held senior leadership roles with Corteva Agriscience and its legacy companies, most recently serving as Commercial Lead for North America.

Tyler has a long history of sector leadership and governance. He previously served as Chair of Protein Industries Canada’s Board of Directors, helping guide the organization’s early growth and strategic direction. In addition, he has held board positions with CropLife Canada, the Canola Council of Canada, and Cereals Canada, contributing to national strategies that strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of Canada’s agriculture and food sector.

Tyler’s goal is to continue to strengthen Canada’s position as a global leader in sustainable, value-added food and ingredient production, creating opportunities for farmers, processors, and consumers across the country.

