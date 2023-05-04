Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on 11 May

English Swedish

Hässleholm, 4 May 2023

Eolus Vind AB’s Interim Report for the first quarter will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (CEST). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q1-2023

Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Teleconference:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=200758

After registration you will be provided phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99

ABOUT EOLUS

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 738 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,814 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,150 MW of asset management services of which 882 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

