Express Employment Honours Temporary and Contract Workers during Staffing for Canada Week

TORONTO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Employment Professionals is proud to celebrate Canada’s contingent workforce as part of this year’s Staffing for Canada Week, observed June 4-10th. Whether looking for flexibility, a chance to gain new skills or stepping back into the workforce, staffing agencies provide the right solution for a growing number of Canadian job seekers.



The commemorative week, celebrated by the Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS) and its members, recognizes the millions of temporary and contract employees working for Canadian staffing agencies each year.

Express values hard-working and dedicated associates who help our clients all across the country meet their employment needs and business goals.

According to ACSESS, Canadian staffing companies employ more than 500,000 people and place more than 2 million job seekers—more than 10% of Canada’s workforce—each year. The staffing and recruiting industry generates more than $15 billion in revenue toward Canada’s economy.

“As a leading global staffing provider, we are honoured that nearly 600,000 job seekers annually trust Express worldwide to connect them with reputable companies, and they are never charged a fee,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “Locally owned Express franchises are an integral part of communities and have connections to businesses that you wouldn’t otherwise find sifting through thousands of online job boards and social media.

“Our diverse job assignments through of thousands of client companies offer something for everyone in the light industrial, office services, professional or skilled trades industries. With job openings continuing to outpace available workers, our recruiters are dedicated to finding applicants the right opportunity in their markets.”

If you are interested in applying for a job through Express, visit ExpressPros.com/CA for local openings at Express’ more than 860 franchise locations, including 47 in Canada.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment

International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor

supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 579,000 people globally in 2022 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com/CA.

