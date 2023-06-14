DevOps Market to Reach USD 56.2 Billion, at a 23.95% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " DevOps Market Information by Deployment, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the DevOps Market could thrive at a rate of 23.95% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 56.2 Billion by the end of the year 2030



Market Synopsis

The DevOps market has emerged as a game-changer in the software development and operations landscape, revolutionizing the way organizations build, deploy, and manage software applications. DevOps, which stands for Development and Operations, is a set of practices that combines software development and IT operations to improve collaboration, efficiency, and agility. This approach breaks down silos between development and operations teams, fostering a culture of continuous integration, continuous delivery, and continuous improvement. One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the DevOps market is the increasing need for organizations to accelerate software development cycles, enhance software quality, and quickly respond to changing customer demands.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the DevOps industry include

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Microsoft Corporation

EMC Corporation

Version

One, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Google, Inc.

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Chef, Inc.

Scope of the Report - DevOps Market:



Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 56.2 Billion CAGR during 2023-2030 23.95% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Several features, including cyber security, automation, and machine learning, are provided by cloud technology. Key Market Dynamics Increasing cloud adoption in network systems. A process for making delivery faster and more user-friendly. Demand for allied technologies such as Kubernetes.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the driving factors contributing to the growth of the DevOps market is the increasing demand for faster software delivery cycles and improved software quality. In today's digital era, organizations need to respond quickly to market demands and deliver high-quality software products and services. DevOps practices, with their emphasis on automation, continuous integration, and continuous delivery, enable organizations to achieve shorter development cycles, faster time-to-market, and more reliable software releases. By embracing DevOps, organizations can optimize their software development and operations processes, resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction and a competitive edge in the market.

Market Restraints:

one of the restraining factors that deserve attention in the DevOps market is the cultural and organizational challenges associated with its implementation. Adopting DevOps requires a shift in mindset, collaboration, and cultural norms within organizations. It necessitates breaking down traditional silos and fostering a collaborative and cross-functional environment. Resistance to change and lack of proper training and awareness among teams can hinder the successful implementation of DevOps practices. Overcoming these barriers requires strong leadership, effective communication, and a clear roadmap for cultural transformation.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the DevOps market, both in terms of challenges and opportunities. As organizations embraced remote work and digital transformation, the need for efficient software development and operations became even more critical. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of DevOps practices as organizations sought to maintain productivity, ensure business continuity, and respond swiftly to evolving customer needs. Post-COVID, the DevOps market is expected to witness continued growth as organizations recognize the importance of agility, automation, and collaboration in navigating the rapidly changing business landscape.

In the post-COVID scenario, the DevOps market is likely to experience a surge in demand for cloud-native DevOps solutions. As organizations increasingly migrate their applications to the cloud, the need for DevOps practices tailored to cloud environments becomes paramount. Cloud-native DevOps enables organizations to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and efficiency of cloud infrastructure, enhancing their software development and operations capabilities. Moreover, the focus on security and compliance is expected to intensify, driving the integration of robust security measures and DevSecOps practices within the DevOps framework.

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment - The Deployment in the market includes On-Premises, Cloud

The Deployment in the market includes On-Premises, Cloud By Application - By Application, the segment includes SMEs, Large

By Application, the segment includes SMEs, Large By End-User - By End-User, the segment includes IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, energy & utilities

Regional Insights:

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid growth in the DevOps market. The increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives, cloud computing, and agile software development methodologies are driving the demand for DevOps practices. Organizations in these countries are recognizing the value of DevOps in achieving faster time-to-market, higher software quality, and improved customer satisfaction.

Latin America is also witnessing a growing interest in DevOps, as businesses strive to enhance their software development and delivery processes. The region's dynamic and evolving IT landscape, coupled with the increasing emphasis on innovation and competitiveness, is fueling the adoption of DevOps practices. Organizations in Latin America are leveraging DevOps to optimize their software development lifecycles and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

June 2020

IBM Corporation and DBmaestro unveiled their global partnership focused on cloud solutions and DevOps. DBmaestro, a renowned global leader in database automation within the DevOps landscape, joined forces with IBM to integrate IBM's robust database release automation capabilities and enhance DevOps environments for enterprises. Additionally, as part of the partnership, IBM will make DBmaestro's platform available to its extensive worldwide customer base of enterprises. This collaboration underscores the significance of automating database processes within the DevOps framework and highlights the shared commitment of IBM and DBmaestro to optimize software delivery for organizations globally.

