New patent for Infant Bacterial Therapeutics has been approved in Europe

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) announces today that the European Patent Office has approved its patent application for Lactobacillus reuteri. The patent pertains to the drug candidate IBP-9414, currently undergoing Phase III development by IBT for the prevention of Necrotizing Entercolitis (NEC) and sustained feeding tolerance (SFT) among premature infants.



The invention encompasses a unique method of activating freeze-dried bacteria. The patent reinforces the existing protection for IBT’s drug candidate IBP-9414, which has been granted both orphan drug status and data exclusivity for biological products in the USA and EU.

The patent is valid until 2036, providing IBT with long-term protection and competitive advantages. The plan is to launch IBP-9414 in the European market as soon as market authorization is obtained.

CEO Staffan Strömberg comments, "We are delighted to have strengthened the intellectual property protection for IBP-9414 through this approved patent in a crucial key market like Europe."

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBT B).

IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose purpose is to develop and market drugs targeting diseases affecting prematurely born infants or caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

IBT's main focus is on its drug candidate IBP-9414, whose development program is designed to demonstrate a reduced incidence of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and whether prematurely born infants achieve improved sustained feeding tolerance (SFT) when treated with the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, a bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414 is currently in an ongoing registration-enabling pivotal Phase III study and is the company’s most advanced development project.

The portfolio also includes drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118, and IBP-1122. IBP-1016 is for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare condition where the child is born with externalized abdominal organs. IBP-1118 aims to prevent ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), a leading cause of blindness in premature infants, while IBP-1122 aims to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital acquired infections.

By developing these drugs, IBT has the opportunity to address medical needs where no available treatments currently exist.

