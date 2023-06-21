eGain Launches First-of-Its-Kind Knowledge Academy to Create Global Community of Modern Knowledge Management Practitioners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI Knowledge platform for customer engagement automation, today announced the launch of the eGain® Knowledge Academy™. Dedicated to fostering a community of knowledge management (KM) professionals—executives, practitioners, researchers, academics, and students—the Academy is focused on the pragmatic application of AI-infused KM to create business value.



"We find the information on the eGain Knowledge Academy to be very valuable as we continue on our value creation journey with knowledge," said Natalie Davis, Knowledge Management Administrator at A-dec, a leading manufacturer of reliable dental operatory equipment.

Per Gartner, KM is the #1 technology for enhancing CX, employee experience (EX), and operational performance. Recently, ChatGPT has highlighted the need for modern knowledge management to leverage generative AI capabilities to automate customer engagement.

eGain Knowledge Academy is built to:

Create a community of KM experts, who can leverage the best of technology and best practices for quick value creation

Educate business and IT professionals on the what, why, and how of knowledge and AI modernization for business transformation

Provide one-of-a-kind, open online training on a value-focused approach to KM with optional certification, offered through eGain University™

Educate members on storytelling to showcase results from KM

“The NCAA Eligibility Center uses the eGain Knowledge Academy to quickly come up to speed on how to be successful with our knowledge deployments,” said Nora Loechel, Associate Director of Communications, NCAA.

“Our customers and partners love eGain Knowledge Academy,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “It helps them develop and deliver knowledge modernization initiatives in the generative AI era, turbocharging their careers.”

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

