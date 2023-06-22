Investment Banking Market to Reach USD 335.8 Billion, at an 8.90% CAGR By 2032 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Investment Banking Market , By Type, By End User, By Enterprise Size, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”, the global market for Investment Banking is anticipated to thrive substantially during the assessment timeframe from 2023 to 2032 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 8.90% to attain around USD 335.8 Billion by 2032.

Eminent market players profiled in the global investment banking market report include:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup Inc.

Goldman Sachs

BofA Securities

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Credit Suisse Group AG

Deutsche Bank AG

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Barclays

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 335.8 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Growing merger & acquisition activities. Key Market Dynamics The growth in capital requirements and the financial challenges faced by businesses, coupled with the rising demand for expert advice from corporate entities.







Favorable Government Policies to Boost Market Growth



The investment banking sector can be shaped by governmental policies and regulations, such as tax laws, financial rules, and fiscal stimulus programs. The profitability & risk profiles of the investment banking operations can be impacted by regulatory changes.

Technological Advances to offer Robust Opportunities



The environment of investment banking is changing as a result of technological developments, notably in financial technology (Fintech). Trading procedures, risk management, and the provision of investment banking services are all undergoing changes as a result of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and blockchain technology.

Regulatory Compliance to act as Market Restraints



Regulatory compliance, economic conditions, market volatility, and technology disruption may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

The global investment banking market is bifurcated based on enterprise size, end user, and type.

By type, mergers and acquisitions will lead the market over the forecast period. Major global investment banks, such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank, & Credit Suisse, have plans to shift away from their conventional underwriting activities and towards new endeavors including fundraising and mergers and acquisitions consultancy.

By end user, corporate institutions will domineer the market in the forecast period for the growing need for the investment banking amid various corporate organizations.

By enterprise size, large enterprises will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Small companies with specialist knowledge in a range of fields, such as those serving niche markets in technology, healthcare, financial sector, the media, and entertainment, are being acquired by large firms. This market sector is growing quickly as a result.

Extreme market volatility brought on by the epidemic prompted dramatic drops in bond yields, stock prices, and commodities prices, followed by recoveries. Investment banks were made to negotiate these unpredictabilities in the market, which led to larger trading volumes and profits for some divisions. Initial slowdowns in mergers and acquisitions and initial public offers (IPOs) were caused by the pandemic as businesses concentrated on conserving funds and analyzing the crisis's effects. Investment banking costs decreased since many ventures were delayed or abandoned entirely. Investment banks observed a rise in restructuring and troubled agreements as the epidemic affected numerous businesses. They advised on bankruptcy processes, debt restructurings, and the sale of distressed assets, all of which were vital in helping out struggling businesses.



Governments all across the world have implemented stimulus plans to help failing companies. Investment banks were crucial in assisting businesses acquire cash through debt & equity issuances to increase their liquidity and withstand the pandemic's economic effects. The epidemic spurred investor interest in the healthcare and technology sectors by highlighting their significance. Investment banks had responded by lending money and offering advice to healthcare organizations, biotechnology businesses, and software startups. The epidemic hastened investment banks' efforts to convert into digital businesses. Digital platforms, remote employment, and virtual meetings have all become commonplace. Investment banks made investments in digital solutions and technological infrastructure to improve their operational effectiveness and client engagement.

North America to Head Investment Banking Market



In 2022, this market was dominated by the North American Investment Banking Market (45.80%). Customers in North America may handle their funds with the aid of chatbots, and banks use machine learning algorithms in order to spot trends in cybercrime. Numerous fast developing, diversified AI technologies are having an influence on the banking sector, and firms are expanding AI investments to exploit the full potential of these technologies. Additionally, the North American investment banking market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the industry in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion.

Investment banking in North America includes a range of financial services like capital raising, underwriting, securities trading, and mergers and acquisitions advising. Investment banking activities in the area are mostly centered in large financial hubs like Toronto, New York City, and Chicago. In North America, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are some biggest and most well-known investment banks. These organizations offer assorted services to high-net-worth individuals, governments, institutional investors, and businesses.



APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Investment Banking Market



From 2023 to 2032, the Asia Pacific industry is anticipated to see rapid expansion. Early technology adoption & high user awareness levels are expected to contribute to the region's expected growth throughout the projected period. SMEs favor cloud-based solutions' lucrative deployment methodologies because they enable them to more effectively control the expenditures associated with their IT infrastructure. Additionally, the investment banking industry in India grew at the highest rate within the Asia-Pacific region, while China's investment banking market had the greatest market share.



