New number of shares and votes in IBT

The number of shares and votes in Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) has changed due to the recently completed rights issue (for further information, see the company’s press release on 4 July 2023). Through the rights issue, the number of shares in IBT increased with 2,245,236 (of which 75,547 class A shares and 2,169,689 class B shares) and the number of votes increased with 2,925,159. Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 13,471,420 shares (of which 453,283 class A shares and 13,018,137 class B shares) and 17,550,967 votes in IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (“IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBT B).

IBT is a pharmaceutical company whose purpose is to develop and market drugs targeting diseases affecting prematurely born infants or caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

IBT’s main focus is on its drug candidate IBP-9414, whose development program is designed to demonstrate a reduced incidence of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and whether prematurely born infants achieve improved sustained feeding tolerance (SFT) when treated with the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, a bacterial strain naturally found in human breast milk. IBP-9414 is currently in an ongoing registration-enabling pivotal Phase III study and is the company’s most advanced development project.

The portfolio also includes drug candidates, IBP-1016, IBP-1118, and IBP-1122. IBP-1016 is for the treatment of gastroschisis, a life-threatening and rare condition where the child is born with externalized abdominal organs. IBP-1118 aims to prevent ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), a leading cause of blindness in premature infants, while IBP-1122 aims to eliminate vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), which cause antibiotic-resistant hospital acquired infections.

By developing these drugs, IBT has the opportunity to address medical needs where no available treatments currently exist.

