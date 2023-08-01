New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Morning Light Therapy for Tourette's Disorder” on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Emily Ricketts, Ph.D. Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Ricketts is also a recipient of a 2021 BBRF Young Investigator Grant. The webinar will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

Register today at BBRFoundation.org





Healthy sleep is important for growth, development, and overall health. Sleep disturbance is common among individuals with Tourette’s disorder. Given that sleep is influenced by the circadian system, research studies examine circadian rhythms and sleep in patients with TD, and explore the benefits of short-wavelength morning light therapy.

Dr. Ricketts will discuss her research studies evaluating circadian rhythms and short-wavelength morning light therapy in children and adults with Tourette’s disorder. She will discuss the association between circadian timing and Tourette’s disorder, and the extent to which wearable, short-wavelength morning light therapy is associated with advances in circadian timing and improvements in tic severity, cooccurring psychiatric symptoms, and daytime functioning. Dr. Ricketts will also discuss the implications of this research for providing a non-pharmacological intervention for Tourette’s disorder.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,300 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments