Financial calendar 2024 for FirstFarms A/S

FirstFarms A/S’ Board of Directors has adopted the following financial calendar for 2024:

21 March 2024 Annual report 2023

16 April 2024 Annual general meeting

30 May 2024 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2024

28 August 2024 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2024

27 November 2024 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2024





Proposals from the shareholders for discussion on the annual general meeting 16 April 2024 shall be in the Board of Directors’ possession at the latest 5 March 2024.

FirstFarms A/S

www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

