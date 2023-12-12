Xperigo recognized a 3rd Consecutive time as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xperigo, the automotive industry’s leading Contact Centre provider of customer experience management services, including Roadside Assistance, was awarded Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures award for a 3rd consecutive time.



“Being recognized by Waterstone's Board of Governors as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures is a huge honour for Xperigo,” says Dan Turner, President and CEO at Xperigo. “Having received this prestigious reward for the 3rd consecutive time demonstrates that Xperigo team members are invested in ensuring we create a successful organization built on teamwork, respect, and trust. The 3-peat is now complete, but when it comes to elevating our corporate culture even higher, the Xperigo team is far from done.”

Now in its 20th year, Waterstone recognized best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that have helped them enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage. The process focuses on:

Vision and Leadership

Recruitment and Hiring for Culture

People Development and Talent Management

Cultural Alignment and Measurement

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB)

Corporate Social Responsibility

Organizational Performance



“Ensuring a positive and motivated culture is not only extremely important to employee retention, but is crucial to long-term success in customer satisfaction,” says Amy Gaba, Vice President, Talent and Culture. “With a 91% participation rate contributing to an incredible 90% of our employees indicating ‘Culture directly impacted my performance.’”

Key results of Xperigo’s recent Waterstone survey highlighted that Team Members felt:

92% - Felt Customer Service was important at Xperigo

90% - Believed Xperigo Team Members take ownership of results

90% - Described Xperigo as growing



Xperigo has invested in its remote work environment and introduced a hybrid-flex model that provides Team Members flexibility and positive work/life balance. Team Members have access to a robust Rewards and Recognition program that includes more than 35 different aspects, including Competitive Pay, Quarterly Incentive Bonus, Group Benefits (Health, vision, dental), Wellness Benefits (Vacation time, reimbursement programs), Pension Plan, Virtual Healthcare, On-demand pay, French Language Premium, and Advancement Opportunities.

“The 2023 Canada’s Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges,” says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program. “This year’s winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success in today’s highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures.”

“This year’s winning leaders and organizations actively craft culture in alignment with their purpose and values every day, and help drive culture as competitive advantage,” says Parker. “On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year’s winners and the impact culture is having on their success.”

This recognition follows the recent announcement of Xperigo being named 2023 Best Workplaces in Professional Services BY Great Place to Work and the recipient of Shell Mobility’s Supplier Award for exceptional achievement in delivering Shell Mobility priorities through culture.

With Team Members coast to coast and Contact Centre locations in Markham, Ontario, and Moncton, New Brunswick, Xperigo is honoured to be recognized. To learn more about Xperigo Contact Centre services and current career opportunities, visit www.xperigo.com.

About Xperigo

Xperigo provides premium, end-to-end customer experience management services, including roadside assistance, contact centre services, telematics, and e-call services to more than 43 North American automotive brands.

For over 30 years, Xperigo has continued to work closely with our clients as a valued strategic partner providing world-class solutions tailored to our Clients, transforming negative events into positive brand experiences.

Xperigo has developed a highly integrated service delivery platform that provides real-time access to a suite of automotive mobility services. These services include Next Generation Roadside Assistance, Customer Experience Management, Connected Car Services, Telematics Solutions, EV Charging Network Services, Emergency 911 Services, Mobile Self-Serve Solutions, Data Analysis & Insights, Concierge, and Professional Services.

For more information, please visit www.xperigo.com.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone, we inspire organizations to build high performance teams and cultures. We are a leading cultural talent management professional services firm working with entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations that see culture as their single greatest asset. We support organizations in unleashing the power of their corporate culture to drive growth and performance through: our best-in-class executive search and recruitment practice; and the Waterstone Culture Institute, a proven resource for organizations looking for culture transformation, culture measurement and advisory, leadership assessment, and leadership and team development services. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada’s Most Admired Awards programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officers for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

