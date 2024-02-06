Kelly Named a Top Company for Remote Jobs in 2024

TROY, Mich., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly has been named to FlexJobs’ annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs for the eleventh consecutive year. The global workforce solutions provider is one of only six employers to have been recognized every year since the list’s inception in 2014.



The list is based on an analysis of approximately 60,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. Kelly is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2023. A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level role that allows the employee to work from home either entirely or part of the time. The recognition comes after Kelly was also ranked by FlexJobs as the No. 2 company for hybrid jobs in 2023.

“Kelly is extremely proud to have been recognized as a Top 100 Company for Remote Jobs for over a decade now,” Kelly Chief People Officer Amy Bouque said. “We remain committed to offering flexible workstyles that enhance the work-life balance of our employees while creating an attractive workplace for top talent.”

Eight years ago, Kelly introduced its popular Kelly Anywhere program, to provide corporate employees the option to work from home part-time and personalize their work-life design. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly transitioned to a fully remote work environment. Today, most corporate employees have the option to work from home full-time or part-time. In addition, Kelly has offered at-home call center jobs since 2009 and employs more than 3,100 remote agents in its contact center outsourcing business, KellyConnect.

"For more than a decade, our Top 100 Remote list has been a celebration of the employers championing for a more flexible future of work," Sara Sutton, founder of FlexJobs, said. "This year, we're honored to welcome back long-time honorees and recognize the new cohort of companies offering ample remote work opportunities to job seekers across industries and career levels."

According to FlexJobs, 95% of workers want some form of remote work moving forward. FlexJobs saw an 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022, compared to 20% growth the previous year. Workplace trends such as layoffs, RTO mandates, slowed hiring, and a cooling job market resulted in slower growth in remote job listings than previous years.

Job seekers interested in remote work opportunities with Kelly, can visit MyKelly.com. To learn more about work-from-home contact center roles, visit WorkForKellyConnect.com.

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 450,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2022 was $5.0 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

