ROHM's EcoGaN™ Adopted in the 45W Output USB-C Charger C4 Duo from Innergie, a Brand of Delta

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the adoption of its 650V GaN device (EcoGaN™) in the C4 Duo, a 45W output USB-C charger from Innergie, a brand of Delta. Delta is a global provider of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions headquartered in Taiwan. ROHM’s EcoGaN device contributes to greater application performance, reliability, and miniaturization by providing higher efficiency in power supply systems.

Efforts to save energy are accelerating toward achieving a decarbonized society by reducing power loss, especially in equipment that handles high power. Furthermore, GaN devices that enable high-speed switching are being considered for power supplies, since high frequency operation not only saves energy but also allows the use of smaller circuits.

Offering GaN-based devices under the brand name EcoGaN, ROHM is advancing product development and providing solutions by focusing on mastering the use of GaN, which has high potential but is difficult to handle. For discrete products, mass production of 150V withstand GaN HEMTs began in 2022 and 650V withstand GaN HEMTs in 2023 featuring industry-leading device performance (R DS(ON) × C iss / R DS(ON) × C oss ). In addition, integrating an ESD protection element into the GNP1150TCA-Z improves ESD breakdown tolerance by approximately 75% over standard GaN HEMTs, and has been evaluated to improve application reliability that ultimately led its adoption.

Yuhei Yamaguchi, General Manager,

Power Stage Product Development Dept., LSI Business Div., ROHM Co., Ltd.

“We are pleased to have ROHM's EcoGaN™ incorporated into USB-C chargers from Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. ROHM contributes to Delta’s prowess in high-energy power supplies by leveraging analog technology that maximizes power semiconductor performance and achieves superior topologies. Both companies share a similar management vision to realize a decarbonized and digital society, forming a strong partnership that resulted in the adoption of ROHM devices and ICs in Delta’s power circuit design. Furthermore, we look forward to our continued collaboration to promote greater miniaturization and efficiency in chargers and other products that can contribute to enriching people’s lives.”

Jason Chen, General Manager, Innergie (a brand of Delta)

“The development of GaN power devices is a major focus in the global electronics industry, and therefore, we have deepened our collaboration with ROHM over the past several years. Moreover, in 2022, we initiated a strategic partnership to jointly develop next-generation power semiconductors for power supply systems. This partnership has delivered ROHM’s advanced 650V GaN (GNP1150TCA-Z) devices, which are now supporting Innergie’s new products. The C4 Duo is the first model from Innergie’s One for All Series adapters to use ROHM’s GaN devices, and we expect more models to adopt this state-of-the-art technology. We believe that, by strengthening our collaboration with ROHM, we will be able to provide customers adapters featuring higher power efficiency and capability, but with much smaller product size.”

For more information, please visit:

Delta website: https://www.deltaww.com/en-US/index

Innergie website: https://myinnergie.com/jp/product/c4-duo-45w-dual-usbc-power-adapter-fold/

ROHM's GaN power device website: https://www.rohm.com/products/gan-power-devices

ROHM EcoGaN

ROHM’s brand name for GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

EcoGaN is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

