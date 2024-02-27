fullthrottle.ai Named to Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that FullThrottle Technologies, LLC is No. 147 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



With a two-year revenue growth of 101%, fullthrottle.ai has shown a remarkable rate of growth which has helped support the region’s economy. fullthrottle.ai recently announced the receipt of its second patent and continues to develop improvements in the AdTech sector for enhanced audience identification and marketing measurements.

“Being named to Inc. Magazine's list of the Northeast's fastest-growing private companies is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at fullthrottle.ai,” says CEO David Regn. “In an industry clouded by buzzwords and empty promises, our growth stems from our focus on real business results that matter to clients. Our platform already represents the cutting edge of AdTech, but we're just getting started.”

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About fullthrottle.ai:

fullthrottle.ai delivers privacy-first data solutions that help brands to connect with their audiences more effectively and responsibly. The company combines patented technology with a deep understanding of the customer journey to provide innovative solutions that drive marketing success and business outcomes. fullthrottle.ai’s customers range from major global media brands like iHeart and Spectrum Reach to smaller local retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, all of whom deploy fullthrottle.ai’s identity resolution technology to activate first-party data and combat signal loss. With a commitment to empowering brands through technology and artificial intelligence, fullthrottle.ai continues to redefine what is possible with digital marketing. Learn more at fullthrottle.ai .

