FirstFarms A/S: Major shareholder announcement - Constantinsborg A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces that FirstFarms A/S has received a notification from Constantinsborg A/S according to which Constantinsborg A/S holds 10.77% of the share capital and voting rights in FirstFarms A/S.

The major shareholder announcement has been received following the capital increase by way of a directed share issue to Constantinsborg A/S by FirstFarms A/S on 29 February 2024. Reference is made to Company announcement 01/2024. Constantinsborg A/S is ultimately controlled by Heartland A/S.

