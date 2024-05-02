eGain Announces Webinar on Gen AI for Service, Featuring Success Story from Leading Utility Client

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced an online seminar on generative AI for customer service, featuring one of its leading utility clients.



“Most AI projects fail. Some estimates place the failure rate as high as 80%—almost double the rate of corporate IT project failures a decade ago,” writes the Harvard Business Review. Businesses are hungry for lessons learned in implementing Generative AI so they can increase their odds of success.

The utility client will talk about how they were able to accelerate knowledge building five-fold, while enabling a stellar 98% findability in answers for its contact center agents with eGain’s AI knowledge platform. Attendees will get a unique offer for a no-risk, no-cost production pilot called “Innovation in 30 Days”, where they can try out Gen AI for customer service, underpinned by the eGain Knowledge Hub™.

More Information

Topic: Generative AI for Customer Service: Success Stories and Lessons Learned

Date: May 9, 2024

Time: 10 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), 3 pm BST (British Summer Time)

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3UHeBDb

About eGain

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

