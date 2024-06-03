Alari Aho to Become the New Member of the Supervisory Board of Bigbank

The shareholders of Bigbank AS elected Alari Aho as the new Supervisory Board member of Bigbank AS. Alari Aho’s term of office as a member of the Supervisory Board starts on 10 June 2024 and lasts until 09 June 2026.

Alari Aho has a higher education in economics from the University of Tartu. Since 2007, Alari Aho has been working as a member of the management board of Toggl OÜ, which is an international web-based software development company. Alari Aho has an extensive experience in the technology field and sector. He worked as a leading partner at Online App OÜ from 2000 to 2012, served as a member of the Supervisory Board of OÜ ELIKO Technology Development Center from 2004 to 2021, and was a member of the management board of Smartfid OÜ from 2007 to 2009.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.ee) is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total balance sheet exceeds 2.5 billion euros.