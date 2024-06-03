Luxury Electric Vehicle Market to reach $413.2 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The luxury electric vehicle market valuation is predicted to cross USD 413.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing awareness and concerns for environmental sustainability has led to more efficient means of transportation and increased demand for luxury electric vehicles. As governments worldwide implement emission regulations and offer incentives to promote electric vehicle adoption, consumers are encouraged to choose luxury EVs that offer green performance and affordability. To cite an instance, in June 2023, Volvo introduced EX30, an electric SUV with power, luxury, and advanced technology. Of late, the rapid advancement of battery technology and charging infrastructure is easing range anxiety and is a viable and cost-effective option for affluent consumers seeking convenience and fidelity to their driving experience.

Luxury automakers are further incorporating new technologies and innovative designs into their EVs to attract affluent consumers. Special driving features, luxury cabins, and advanced infotainment systems are also appealing to tech-savvy individuals seeking a luxurious driving experience. As luxury EVs continue to grow and become more affordable, there have been technology advances and changing consumer needs, further adding to the industry growth.

The luxury electric vehicle market from the sports car vehicle type segment exhibit a decent growth rate over 2023-2032 due to the convergence of performance, innovation, and sustainability. Electric sports cars offer fast acceleration and performance with instant torque delivery, while maintaining zero emissions and responding to the growing trend towards eco- friendly transportation solutions. Luxury automakers are using electric power technologies to enhance driving experience with features like regenerative braking, active all-wheel drive, and advanced driver assistance systems, appealing to enthusiasts looking for speed and refinement in their engines.

The fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) segment in the luxury electric vehicle market will register a noteworthy CAGR between 2023 and 2032, by offering affluent consumers a combination of cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and premium features. Luxury automakers are increasingly turning to FCEVs to meet the needs of environmentally conscious consumers seeking pollution-free driving without compromising luxury and performance. FCEVs further deploy hydrogen fuel cells for generating electricity and emit only water vapor, which appeals to customers interested in transportation solutions.

Europe luxury electric vehicle market will register a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Robust charging infrastructure and government incentives, including tax incentives and subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles are encouraging consumers to choose luxury EVs. The proliferating population and the growing demand for new technologies and premium features will also stimulate the regional market demand.

Some of the prominent luxury electric vehicle (EV) market include Audi AG, Volvo Cars, BMW Group, Tesla, Inc., Maserati (Stellantis), Porsche AG, and Mercedes-Benz are some of the major luxury EV market contenders. These companies are actively investing in R&D activities and are also focusing on product development & launches, collaborations as well as mergers & acquisitions to widen their global presence. To illustrate, in March 2024, Audi unveiled its new Q6 e-tron premium luxury electric SUV, which was built on PPE (Premium Platform Electric).

