Supplement and Nutrition Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 38.90 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global supplement and nutrition packaging market size reached USD 26.13 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 37.21 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Increasing need for supplement and nutrition packaging in North America.

Importance of packaging in the European supplement and nutrition market.

Role of plastic in preserving the integrity and extending the longevity of supplement and nutrition products.

Bottles remain essential in the evolving field of supplements and nutrition packaging.

Fueling growth in tablet supplement and nutrition packaging.



Supplement and Nutrition Packaging Market Overview

The supplement and nutrition packaging market are a section in the industry that focuses on designing packaging materials exclusively for dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. This market segment many be comprised of different packaging materials, such as plastic, glass, paper and paperboard and metal are used to maintain product quality, safety and efficacy. Packaging takes various forms like bottles, jars, pouches, blister packs and sachets in order to meet the unique necessities of various supplements and nutritional products. The supplement and nutrition packaging market are concerned with the design, materials, and labels used on bags for sports nutrition and dietary supplement products. This packaging fulfils multiple functions such as protection from damage, preserving freshness and potency, informing about the ingredients and use, and strictly following the legal standards.

A number of factors are responsible for the strong performance of the sector. The aging population, the growing weight of the health- conscious customers and the popularity of sports and fitness activities are the key reasons for the rapid increase in the demand of supplements. These products meet the demand for those nutrients that are not easily available in regular diets which may include vitamins, minerals, fiber, proteins, and herbs. The high customer demand coupled with the rapid pace of product innovation, the low entry barrier, as well as the growing costs of healthcare allure the CPG companies and pharmaceutical firms to the expandable market.

Post covid, the worldwide supplements industry had a tremendous growth, and consumer realized the importance of vitamin C and multivitamins. An assortment of nutritional supplements comes in the form of tablets, capsules, soft gels, gummies, liquids, and powders. In these, the gummy format becomes a leader, spreading into supplement classes.

The adequate packaging is important to preserve the good quality and safety of the products attractive to consumers on retail shelves. The package industry is mirroring the global consumer shift towards the healthier lifestyle by employing innovative nutrition packaging designs. The growing popularity of packages that are single-use, on-the-go formats, and blister packs is due to the fact that they are convenient and easy to use. As environmental issues get more attention, brand owners and packaging manufacturers look for a sustainable product to minimize their ecological footprint. This strong focus on environmentally-conscious habits will create new avenues for innovation in the area of packaging materials and design.

Given the excessive demand in the market and the evolving consumer landscape, the packaging of supplements and nutrition is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the future, presenting significant opportunities for industry players to innovate and expand their offerings.

For Instance,

In February 2022, Israel-based ImpacX launched a pilot of its Vitamins.io 2.0 technology, aiming to “revolutionize” both packaging and nutrition. The company is using smart packaging that allows for personalization, automatically reminding consumers to take and refill their supplements through an app.



Supplement and Nutrition Packaging Market Trends

Personalization and Customization: The design of supplement and nutrition packaging today should not just be about branding but also about customization and personalization with brands offering tailored solutions to fulfill the varying preferences of consumers.

The design of supplement and nutrition packaging today should not just be about branding but also about customization and personalization with brands offering tailored solutions to fulfill the varying preferences of consumers. Sustainability: Sustainability is the main direction for development of the supplements and nutrition packaging market, consumers want eco-friendly packaging materials and sustainable practices.

Sustainability is the main direction for development of the supplements and nutrition packaging market, consumers want eco-friendly packaging materials and sustainable practices. Product Transparency: The trends of transparency, clean labelling as well as packaging design and communication are considered to be some of the issues highly affecting the supplement and nutrition field.

The trends of transparency, clean labelling as well as packaging design and communication are considered to be some of the issues highly affecting the supplement and nutrition field. Functional Packaging: The selling point of functional packages includes resealable closures, portion-controlled packaging, and single-dose formats that enhance ease, freshness, and usability of supplement and nutrition products.

Growing Demand for Supplement and Nutrition Packaging in North America

The North America supplement and nutrition packaging market possesses the largest share, due to the growing tendency toward dietary supplements as a new way of life among the society. The USA polling shows that around 77% of Americans, practice regularly the dietary supplements taking. Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and multivitamins are the most commonly used dietary supplements. Herbal medication like Ginseng, Echinacea, as well as Calcium and Iron minerals, are continually preferred by consumers in this region. It has resulted in a significant market upsurge, which is triggered by the increasing number of users in this area.

U.S. holds the largest share in supplements market. The U.S. vitamin and nutritional supplement market will amount to $35.6 billion by the year 2022. The market is propelled by innovations in packaging technology and packages developed respectfully for the dietary supplements and nutritional beverages. Packaging plays an important role in preserving the integrity, freshness and safety of plant-based products, it also offers information to the consumers regarding ingredient composition, dosage and product usage. Consumers' preferences change frequently and packaging manufacturers respond by producing the type of convenient, user-friendly packaging in different formats which help in meeting diverse life styles and food consumption habits.

The expansion of the supplement and nutrition packaging market in the North America is being fuelled by the broadening use of dietary supplements, health awareness of the consumers and the progress of packaging technologies. As the sector continues to innovate and to invest in it, the market-place is sure to be open for expansion in the following years, a development that will present attractive opportunities for industry players in the value chain.

For Instance,

In May 2022, Vantage Nutrition, a subsidiary of the ACG Group, acquired full shares of ComboCap, Inc. which has been supplying nutritional brand customers in the U.S. and BioCap in South Africa, enabling Vantage's technology and customer solutions to gain more reach in North America and around the world as well.



Vital Role of Packaging in European Supplement and Nutrition Market

Europe is the second largest supplement and nutrition packaging market, followed by North America. Its presence in this segment of the market can be explained by a variety of reasons, such as the fact that more disposable income per capita is spent by consumers of supplements.

Europe's supplement and nutrition packaging industry is on its way to huge expansion, with a 6.8 percent annual increase predicted. This expansion is powered by the trends like increasing health consciousness among consumers, growing aging population, and rising concern to the prevention of diseases. This increasing demand for supplements opens up avenues for packaging manufacturers to create innovative packaging solutions that meet the functional needs and preferences of European consumers.

Packaging has a significant part to play as far as the safety, quality and attractiveness of dietary supplements within the European market are concerned. The development and usage of eco-friendly packaging solutions, as sustainability and environmental concerns gain momentum worldwide, especially in Europe, are increasingly in focus. Manufacturers of packaging are strongly committed to producing sustainable packaging materials and designs with the objective of reducing environmental impact as well as consumer demand for green products.

Europe's supplement and nutrition market possesses great prospects of development and innovation. In a favorable market condition, high consumer demand and a developing the regulatory landscape, the region keeps its position as one of the leaders in the worldwide supplement packaging industry.

For Instance,

In September 2023, Danone announced a €50 billion extension of its Opole, Poland plant, to expand its medical nutrition abilities to supply patients across the world, as it pursues further growth in the adult medical nutrition market.



Supplement and Nutrition Packaging Market, DRO

Demand:

The demand for dietary supplements and packages that are characterized by barrier properties, moisture resistance, and absorptive characteristics for them to have a longer shelf-life stipulation rises.



Restraint:

The usage of environmentally hazardous packaging materials in supplement packaging and nutrition is one of the factors that greatly limit the market. These things plus environment damage and plastic pollution lead to the need of environment friendly substitutes in that they drive consumers’ preferences and industry regulations.



Opportunity:

The company has the opportunity to innovate through the introduction of numerous types of eco-friendly packaging.



For Instance,

we can consider the different materials such as biodegradable substances, recyclable packaging, and sustainable designs they might come up with and also cater to the demand for eco-friendly products. This not only will promote a market growth but will also help in raising awareness for sustainable options.



Global Growth Trends in the Dietary Supplements and Nutrition Packaging

Dietary supplements are made up of a varied number of products focused on making up for the chemical components that essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and similar substances that most diets lack. They come in diverse forms like tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, liquids, and gummy-like treats. They are distinct from each other and meet various consumers' preference and needs.

Dietary supplements companies are innovating different types of packaging for respective products. The supplements market for dietary products is on the rise globally, with the forces that drive it are the increase of health awareness, the growth of aging population, the rise of the demand for prophylactic health care, and lifestyle shifts. This progression is caused by constant product improvement and innovative packaging technologies. Packaging is perhaps the most significant factor that keeps dietary supplements fresh, strong, and safe, while serving must-have data to customers. Enterprises pour into implementing advanced packaging systems which are convenient, durable and sustainable as well as meet the dynamic consumer demands.

Consumers increasingly preferring healthy products over unhealthy products, the demand for dietary supplements in the market is expected to grow rapidly with new competitors coming in to compete on products offerings and packaging solutions.

For Instance,

In March 2024, DrGo an all-in-one telemedicine platform by HKT, plans by launched DrGo Me+ Ready Pack, the new mobile nutritional supplement pack that will gives users the access to the well-established and recommended nutritional supplements designed by the professionals.



Plastic's Role in Preserving Integrity and Longevity of Supplement and Nutrition Packaging

The plastic has wide usage in the dietary supplement and nutrition packaging market majorly because of its virtues as versatility, affordability and convenience. It is commonly used in packaging most of the products, particularly in the cases of tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, and liquid or semi-fluid solutions. The containers, bottles, jars, and pouches of plastic, among others, are beneficial for various reasons like being made of lightweight materials, being resistant to moisture and breakage, and thus being durable and able to maintain the integrity and longevity of the enclosed supplements.

The massive volume of plastics used in consumer packaging has raised red flags regarding the environmental consequences. With these issues in mind, more and more market players, are engaging in a positive direction seeking to use environmentally friendly materials in plastic packaging. This embraces the application of degradable plastics, recycled plastics and the plant-based materials that come with similar utility as compared to the traditional plastics but bearing marginal footprint to the environment.

Innovative technologies coupled with recycling are gaining popularity in the plastic industry. Today more companies engage in closed-loop recycling and the use of sustainable packaging materials, which allows for bypassing plastic waste and resource conservation.

The market for supplement and nutrition packaging was made up of plastics mostly, but there are now even more alternatives that are environmentally friendly. This trend of sustainable plastic packaging that is less harmful to the environment is one of the agents of change when it comes to reducing the plastic wastes and causing a transition to a cyclical and sustainable economy.

For Instance,

In November 2023, Global leader in detoxifying and nutritional supplements, which is a Plastic Neutral certified organization, Touchstone Essentials, is at the fore-front in sustainability. What sets our brand apart is its strong commonality with good development as we ensured that we give back to society and protect the environment as evident in the long existence of the glass bottle used for the detox supplements, the use of compostable packaging materials as well as a switch from plastic to paper-based packing tape.



Bottles Remain Integral to the Evolving Landscape of Supplements and Nutrition Packaging

Bottles are an integral part of the packaging market for supplements and nutrition products since there are many formulations packed in them - they are one of the most widely used packaging type. These bottles are used to package various supplement types ranging from vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, protein powders as well as liquids supplements.

The most typical usage of bottles in this sector is for the preservation and dispensation of solid supplements like tablets, capsules, and soft gels. The bottles act as a suitable and convenient container for these goods, offering consumers easy access and convenience. They also serve for shielding the supplements from external elements like moisture, oxygen or light, which hurt the product's quality and potency.

Bottles are usually employed for packaging liquefied supplements which can range from syrups, tinctures to oil-based formulations. These bottles are constructed with appropriate seals and closures to stop leakage and provide stability before and during transportation and storage.

The market for supplements and nutrition products is growing globally. Thus, there is an increase in demand for bottles as the primary packaging format. Bottles will continue to be the preferred choice for supplements packaging, owing to its versatility, functionality and ability to preserve product quality, making it a vital part of the supplements and nutrition packaging market.

For Instance,

In January 2023, to limit its ecological footprint, supplement company NOW is currently changing the material of its bottles to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin.



Driving Expansion in Tablet Supplement and Nutrition Packaging

The tablet form of supplements and nutrition packaging market is observing growing and contributing greatly as a result of various factors. The ease of use of tablet supplements forms allows consumers to meet their nutritional requirements by only taking a few. This convenience factor has contributed greatly to the prevalence of tablet supplements among consumers, including those who sometimes have the difficulty of swallowing pills.

Form of Supplements, 2023 (%) Form Market Share Tablet 40.71 % Powder 20.52 % Liquid 33.61 % Gummies 5.16 %



The different form of supplements and tablet with highest market share the growth the market for tablet supplements is being driven by inventions in packaging technologies that can be used by manufacturers to come up with unique packaging solutions that improve product safety, shelf life, and the users experience. Recently, there has been a growing trend of including aspects like tamper-evident seals, child-resistant closures, and recyclable materials in tablet supplement packaging to better serve consumer needs and align with regulatory requirements.

The tablet form segment of supplements and nutrition packaging market also enjoys robust growth related to increasing consumer demand, novel product design and modernized packaging technology. Health consciousness becoming a key factor in consumer product choices, the market for tablet supplements is projected to keep growing steadily in the next few years.

For Instance,

In May 2022, the vantage nutrition has bought AquaCap, Philadelphia-based assets of Nestlé Health Science. This ensured that the company turned its attention to the contract manufacturing of liquid-filled dietary supplement capsules.



Key Players and Competitive Dynamics in the Supplement and Nutrition Packaging Market

The competitive landscape of the supplement and nutrition packaging market is dominated by established industry giants such as Glanbia, Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, Nestlé Health Science, Vantage Nutrition, Moluded Packaging Solutions Limited, Arizona Nutritional Supplements, Graham packaging company, Alpha Packaging, Container & Packaging Supply Inc., and Packacre enterprises limited. These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

Glanbia mainly takes on innovation and diversification of product line preferably to the general public’s change in taste. They develop innovations in their production process and introduce lipo complex formulations that help consumers in losing weight and nutrition, but they also put a great deal of emphasis on sustainable packaging.

For Instance,

In April 2024, Glanbia plc, "the Better Nutrition company" reports a concluded deal with all shareholders of Aroma Holding Company LLC and concerned operatives.



Abbott Laboratories puts quality first and keeps its consumers' trust by implementing stringent regulatory standards and setting up robust quality assurance processes. The strategy that they employ also involves extending their product line through buyouts and strategic alliances in order to fight back for market share.

For Instance,

In January 2024, Abbot, a worldly known figure of health and nutrition, declared the birth of its new PROTALITY™ brand. The release of high-protein nutrition shake is the main product in this series supporting the rising interest in the adult population seeking a way to decrease body fat but at the same time to have good muscles and the necessary nutrition.



Amway values direct selling approach and individual customers’ relevance. This enables the organizations to strengthen their position within this industry through the distribution network, and it also encourages them to devote resources to marketing projects in order to create brand loyalty and popularity.

For Instance,

In February 2022, Direct selling company Amway has marketed nutrition supplements in a manner that makes them look cool, yummy, easy and simple such as gummies and jelly you swallow like candy.



Nestlé Health Science decides to dive into the synergy of its pharmaceutical skills with the objectives of developing the innovative supplements evidence-based with the latest scientific results. They pay attention to products’ effectiveness and safety as a key element. The marketing tools and channels like distribution are also considered to be included in their list of regular operations to reach a larger number of consumers.

For Instance,

In June 2022, Nestlé Health Science has very ambitious ideas about buying up the better health company (TBHC) for developing the global market while increasing the innovation span among all different nutrition brands.



Supplement and Nutrition Packaging Market Player

Supplement and nutrition packaging leading market players are Glanbia, Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, Nestlé Health Science, Vantage Nutrition, Moluded Packaging Solutions Limited, Arizona Nutritional Supplements, Graham packaging company, Alpha Packaging, Container & Packaging Supply Inc., and Packacre enterprises limited.

Market Segments

By Product

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Others



By Material

Plastic

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

By Packaging

Bottles

Blisters

Pouches

Jars

Bags



By Product Form

Tablets

Liquid

Powder

Capsule

Gel



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



