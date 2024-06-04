Virtune and Kvarn Capital Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Crypto Adoption in the Nordics and beyond

Stockholm and Helsinki, June 2024 – Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) and Kvarn Capital Oy (“Kvarn Capital”), two leading financial institutions in the crypto market, have announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to accelerate crypto adoption across the Nordics and Europe.



Key Highlights:

Mutual Strengths: Virtune and Kvarn Capital will leverage each other’s expertise and resources to drive crypto adoption. By combining forces, they aim to create a stronger presence in the European crypto landscape. Nordic Crypto Alliance: The partnership establishes a Nordic Crypto Alliance, a strategic initiative focused on promoting crypto awareness, education, and accessibility across Europe. Regulatory Compliance: Virtune and Kvarn Capital are two regulated financial companies within the crypto market regulated by the Swedish FSA and Finnish FSA.

Christopher Kock, CEO & Co-Founder of Virtune: “We are thrilled to join forces with Kvarn Capital. Our shared vision is to make crypto assets accessible to a broader audience. Together, we can drive innovation, enhance investor confidence, and foster responsible crypto adoption.”

Joonas Järvinen, CIO & Founding Partner of Kvarn Capital: “The Nordic region has immense potential for crypto growth. By collaborating with Virtune, we can create synergies that benefit both our clients and the entire crypto ecosystem.”

The purpose of this collaboration is to strengthen the Nordic region's role in crypto adoption across Europe through the partnership of two regulated companies with aligned values. As a result of this collaboration, Virtune’s exchange-traded products will be available for trading to Kvarn’s clients on the brokerage platform, Kvarn X, pending Kvarn's regulatory approval. Similarly, Virtune will promote the Kvarn X platform to those interested in trading and staking crypto directly.

The parties will employ unified marketing strategies to promote their collaboration and unique offerings, which will be announced on their respective websites. The Virtune-Kvarn Capital partnership signals a new era for crypto enthusiasts in the Nordics and beyond. As they work together to expand crypto adoption, investors can expect exciting developments and increased opportunities in the digital asset space.

About Virtune: Virtune is a Swedish regulated digital asset manager registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) and an issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) listed on regulated markets, with Nasdaq Stockholm serving as its primary market. Founded in 2022, Virtune listed its first ETP in May 2023. Since then, the company has achieved $80 million USD in assets under management, listed a total of ten products, and gained the trust of more than 26,000 investors in the Nordics.

About Kvarn Capital: Kvarn Group is a professional and regulated partner for investments and asset management in the digital assets space. Kvarn X, a trading platform provided by Kvarn Capital, offers the largest selection of cryptocurrencies in the Nordics. Professional liquidity, seamless order execution, and institutional custody infrastructure provide professional access to crypto trading and staking for individuals and institutions. Kvarn Capital Oy (Kvarn X) is regulated under the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) as a Virtual Currency Service Provider (VASP) and as a Registered Electronic Money Institution (EMI). In addition to Kvarn X's professional brokerage and trading services, Kvarn Group's product range includes digital asset Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) tailored to the needs of professional investors. The funds are managed by Kvarn Asset Management, a registered alternative investment fund manager (AIFM), under the supervision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market. Virtune - https://www.virtune.com/



Kvarn Group is a professional partner for digital asset investments, offering the broadest service coverage in the EU, including trading, custody, staking, and asset management in the digital assets space. We cater to the needs of investors ranging from institutions to individual investors. Kvarn X - we provide professional access to crypto trading, custody and staking for individuals and institutions backed by leading partners, vendors and liquidity providers. Kvarn X offers the largest selection of tradable cryptocurrencies with the most competitive fees in the Nordics.

Kvarn X - https://www.kvarnx.com/en Kvarn Asset Management (AIFM) is one of the few asset managers in the EU with the digital asset focused Alternative Investment Funds(AIFs). Check our liquid token fund open for subscriptions - comprehensive crypto market allocation with single investment here: https://www.kvarncapital.com/en/rahasto