Agricultural Chelates Market to surpass USD 1.4 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricultural Chelates Market value could exceed USD 1.4 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The agricultural chelates industry is experiencing increasing demand driven by its rising usage for R&D in agricultural research. Chelates that improve the nutrient uptake of plants are crucial in modern agriculture. Their use in research helps scientists understand and optimize nutrient application programs, increasing crop yields and quality. The increasing focus on sustainable agriculture and precision farming is encouraging the need for comprehensive agricultural research.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7781





For instance, in January 2022, Nature Nanotechnology published an article titled "Quantitative investigation of submicrometer plastic uptake and transport in crop plants using lanthanide chelates as dual-functional probes". This study presented a new method developed by Willie Peijnenburg, an RIVM researcher in partnership with Chinese researchers to measure microplastics found in plants. Furthermore, Technological advances in agriculture, such as precision farming and advanced nutrient management systems, are driving the demand for agricultural chelates.

EDDHA chelates to register high sales

Agricultural chelates market size from the EDDHA segment could exhibit a commendable growth rate over 2024-2032, according to the report. EDDHA (ethylenediamine-N, N'-bis(2-hydroxyphenylacetic acid)) chelates are effective in binding micronutrients, especially metals, and ensure their availability to plants in a variety of soil conditions. Their stability in soils with stable pH is particularly valuable in alkaline soil regions where iron is not available. By buffering nutrients, EDDHA chelates enhance plant growth and productivity, resulting in healthier crops and improved yields. This efficiency and reliability are driving the growing adoption of EDDHA chelates, driving market demand.

Increasing utilization in fruits and vegetables to stimulate market growth

Fruits and vegetables segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. Chelates play an important role in ensuring the availability of essential micronutrients for healthy plant growth and development. In fruit and vegetable farming, the need for quality products with nutritional value is always high. Chelates improve nutrient absorption, resulting in healthier plants and higher yields. This results in a better supply of fruits and vegetables and drives consumer demand for fresher and healthier products. As a result, more chelates are being adopted by manufacturers, increasing the size of the market demand.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7781

Europe to accumulate a dominant market share

Europe agricultural chelates market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032. European farmers are increasingly adopting chelates to increase nutrient availability and improve soil health. The use of chelates addresses micronutrient deficiencies, thus improving plant growth and yields. Furthermore, strict agricultural regulations and consumer demand for quality products drive the adoption of improved agricultural practices, including the use of chelates in the European market. Additionally, key market players in the region are investing in chelates and are committed to agricultural innovation and sustainability, encouraging the agricultural chelates industry growth.

Agricultural Chelates Market Players

Haifa Group, AkzoNobel N.V., Protex International, Aries Agro Limited, Syngenta AG, Van Iperen International, The Dow Chemical Company, Nufarm Limited, Isagro S.p.A., BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Micromix Plant Health Limited, Valagro S.p.A., Compo Expert GmbH, Arysta LifeScience Corporation.

The agricultural chelates market is witnessing increasing demand driven by targeted efforts from companies in the sector. Leading companies are investing in research and development to develop effective and sustainable chelating formulations. They are expanding their product range to meet agricultural needs and educate farmers on the benefits of using chelates. Through strategic marketing, partnerships, and tailored solutions, these companies are advancing nutrient management practices, thus creating market demand and promoting better crops and soil health.

In August 2023, Baramati Agro Limited launched a new range of black products manufactured by Actosol. New Actosol Black from the U.S. came to offer ground-breaking solutions in India, focused on geothermal energy development. This innovative Actosol Black contained organic carbon chelates, also known as heterocyclic compounds, which were changing the landscape of soil health.

About Global Market Insights





Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.