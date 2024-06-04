Press Release

Nokia and AccessPlus bring ultra-fast 10G PON broadband to Pittsfield, Massachusetts

AccessPlus deploys Nokia’s XGS-PON solution to provide rural customers in Pittsfield Massachusetts with enhanced multi-gigabit services.

Nokia fiber broadband solution allows AccessPlus to establish a future-ready network that can address the increasing demand for enhanced broadband services.

4 June 2024

Pittsfield, Massachusetts – AccessPlus, a leading provider of end-to-end voice and broadband services in the Northeast, will deploy Nokia’s XGS-PON fiber solution to enhance its fiber network and deliver new broadband services to its customers. The rollout will bring some of the fastest broadband speeds to its customers living in the greater Pittsfield and Berkshires areas of Massachusetts. The deployment reflects AccessPlus commitment to continually enhancing its fiber network, driving new ultra-broadband services that are essential in today’s digital economy.

With Nokia's XGS-PON solution, AccessPlus can deliver market-leading speeds, expand its addressable markets, and increase its competitive advantage. As a trusted provider to businesses, municipalities, and organizations, AccessPlus will also be able to offer multi-gigabit connectivity to enterprises to improve business performance. Using Nokia’s fiber solution, powered by the Quillion chipset, AccessPlus can quickly and efficiently boost speeds to 25G PON when and where needed, using the same network equipment.

Jason Cummins, COO at AccessPlus, said: “We focus on top-tier solutions, which is why partnering with Nokia made perfect sense. Nokia seamlessly integrates with our existing fiber network and stands as a premier, trusted provider for delivering fiber broadband solutions. Their management toolsets also enable us to elevate our service with real-time monitoring and management capabilities.”

Bassam El-Zakhem, Vice President Americas, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said: “Fiber is increasingly being used by operators to connect everything with multi-gigabit services. As demand for multi-gigabit services grows, the use of next-generation fiber technology like XGS-PON and 25G PON will play a critical role in providing the ultra-broadband services customers require today and in the future. As the leading provider of XGS-PON globally and with more than 70% of fiber broadband lines in North America powered by Nokia, we were a natural fit for AccessPlus who was seeking a cost-effective path to 10Gbps and beyond.”

