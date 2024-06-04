Concentrix Debuts on the Fortune 500® List

NEWARK, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today proudly announces its debut on the prestigious Fortune 500® list, securing the 499th position. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Concentrix' history, reflecting its sustained growth and commitment to delivering transformative solutions that power the world’s best brands today and into the future.



“We are incredibly proud to be joining the Fortune 500®. It is not only a testament to our game-changers’ hard work and dedication but also a clear indicator of our position as a leading technology and services company that designs, builds, and runs fully integrated, end-to-end solutions across the entire enterprise, at speed and scale,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. “This achievement motivates us to continue to deliver outcomes unimagined for our 2000+ clients and their customers by investing in emerging technology and pushing the boundaries of innovation."

The Fortune 500® ranking is the latest achievement for the company, joining recent recognitions such as Brandon Hall Technology Award wins for Best Advances in AI for Business Impact, Business Automation, and Sales Enablement and Performance Tools. The company has also received recognition for its outstanding company culture, including ranking as one of the top five global Best Places to Work for Women in 2023 by Best Places to Work, and for Best Company Global Culture from Comparably.

Concentrix has seen remarkable expansion and growth with its expanded breadth of generative AI solutions, digital capabilities, and high-value services. This inclusion in the Fortune 500® reflects the company's strong financial performance and amplifies its role as a trusted partner to many of the world's best brands.

For more information on Concentrix, please visit https://www.concentrix.com/

About us: Experience the power of Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is the global technology and services leader that powers the world's best brands, today and into the future. We're human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it's designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We're here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Connect with Concentrix:

Website: http://www.concentrix.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/concentrix/

