Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) Joins Russell 3000 Index

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2024 -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) ("Golden Matrix" or the "Company"), a leading developer, licensor, and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, announces its inclusion in the prestigious Russell 3000 Index.



This inclusion underscores the Company’s established market presence and growth trajectory.

Benefits of Russell 3000 Index Inclusion

Being part of the Russell 3000 Index further increases Golden Matrix’s visibility and attractiveness to a broader range of institutional investors. This inclusion can lead to increased liquidity, greater investor interest, and overall market recognition, providing substantial benefits to both the Company and its shareholders.

“We are honored to join the Russell 3000 Index,” said Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group. “This milestone reflects our strong market presence and growth potential, positioning us for continued success and greater visibility within the investment community.”

Strong Financial Performance Behind the Index Inclusion

Golden Matrix has demonstrated impressive financial performance, showcasing the successful integration of Meridianbet and highlighting strategic synergies.

Pro Forma Combined Results for Fiscal Year 2023

Total Revenue: $137.17 million

Gross Margin: 56.95%

Pro Forma Combined Quarterly Results for Q1 2024

Total Revenue: $36.69 million

Gross Margin: 57.41%

Golden Matrix remains focused on executing its growth strategy, leveraging the strengths of both entities to drive innovation and deliver value to shareholders. The company's solid financial performance and recognition in the Russell 3000 Index reinforce its commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of Meridianbet, a well-established and B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations. For more information, please visit: https://goldenmatrix.com/company/.

