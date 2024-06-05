Planetarium Labs Announces Closed Beta Test Registration for Immortal Rising 2

Singapore, Singapore, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs is excited to announce the start of the Closed Beta Test (CBT) registration for Immortal Rising 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the renowned Immortal Rising franchise, which scored over 2 million downloads and ranked as the highest-grossing app in the simulation genre in its debut year. This milestone marks a significant step forward in bringing an unparalleled gaming experience to the Web3 community.



Immortal Rising 2 represents the culmination of Planetarium Labs' dedication to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences and pushing the boundaries of Web3 gaming. The game inherits the beloved features and mechanism of its predecessor, enhanced with improved stylish combat action, isometric view, diverse skill tree combinations, engaging guild content and sustainable tokenomics. The game is developed by the original team Bad Beans including the lead game designer from the indie hit Dave the Diver, a Steam hit that sold 1 million copies in 10 days.

"We're thrilled to unveil the Closed Beta Test for Immortal Rising 2, marking a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine gaming in the Web3 era," said JC Kim, CEO and Founder of Planetarium Labs. "We can't wait for players to immerse themselves in the world of Immortal Rising 2."

Planetarium Labs is inviting users to join this exclusive testing phase on a first-come, first-served basis. CBT participants will gain early access to the immersive world of Immortal Rising 2 and have the opportunity to shape the game with their feedback. Participants will be rewarded with in-game items available at launch, as well as special points for the Immortal Rising 2 quest platform, slated to go live this month.

Immortal Rising 2 CBT Timeline:

CBT Registration: June 5-18

CBT Period: To be announced soon

To stay updated on the latest developments and to join the Immortal Rising 2 community, follow their X and join Discord.

Please note that the Closed Beta Test build of Immortal Rising 2 is not the final version, as Planetarium Labs continues to refine and enhance the gaming experience based on user feedback.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

