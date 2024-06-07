KFC Canada Celebrates the Edmonton Oilers' Journey to Victory with Game Changing Offer for Fans

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Edmonton Oilers are making their historic run for the first time in 18 years, KFC Canada is joining the celebration in a big way. KFC Canada is launching a buzz-worthy offer to commemorate the Oilers milestone: the “18 for $18” bucket deal. On every game night, fans can enjoy 18 pieces of Original Recipe Dark Meat Chicken for just $18 with the purchase of two large sides.



This offer builds on KFC Canada’s commitment to Edmonton Oilers fans. Earlier this year, KFC and the Edmonton Oilers introduced fans to KFC’s iconic flavours with product offerings at Rogers Place, allowing fans the chance to enjoy the game and finger lickin’ good food.

The “18 for $18” will amplify the at-home viewing experience for Edmonton Oilers Fans making every game night a celebration of great sports and KFC’s original chicken.

“We’re thrilled to help elevate the fan experience, making every moment at the game even more unforgettable,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “Partnering with the Edmonton Oilers, a cornerstone of Western Canada’s sports culture, was an epic moment for us, and we want to join the fans while they cheer for the Oilers at this historic sports moment. Every game day, fans can look forward to KFC’s special offer, adding even more joy to the game-night festivities.”

This deal is available exclusively at participating restaurants across Edmonton on Oilers’ game days in June. Check out the game dates and participating restaurants and take advantage of this incredible offer while it lasts. KFC will rally fans around this iconic Canadian sports milestone not only through this game day offer, but also with social, digital OOH and radio ads.

For more information and to download imagery, click here.

The offer is limited to 1 per guest. Maximum of 100 offer redemptions per participating restaurant, every game day in June. Available only at participating restaurants in Edmonton. In-Restaurant Only.

Participating KFC Restaurants:

12408 – 111th Avenue 4950 – 101st Avenue 9626 – 160th Avenue East NW 10321 – 34th Avenue 3349 – 118th Avenue NW 6655 – 178th Street 8730 – 156 Street 8036 – 118th Avenue 8036 – 118th Avenue 3512 – 137th Avenue 12504 – 137th Avenue 10021 – 178th Street 2813 Millwood Road NW 4259 – 23rd Avenue 4845 167 Avenue 51 Kaska Road 9260 Ellerslie Road SW 10205 – 101 Street, Unit 5 (inside mall) 5015 – 111 Street NW, Unit 401 (inside mall) 8882 – 170 Street NW Unit 1574 – (inside mall) 8882 – 170 Street NW Unit 1574 – (inside mall) 137 & 66 Street, Unit U78 (inside mall) 2054 – 109th Street (inside mall) 2474 Guardian Road Northwest 1 Outlet Collection Way (inside mall) 2630 James Mowatt Trail SW 2341 Maple Road NW 17337 Hiller Road 12910 167th Avenue 371 St. Albert Road 14311 – 23rd Avenue



About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world’s most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel’s own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC’s specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

For further information:

Sreeja Sasidharan

Narrative

sreeja.sasidharan@narrative.ca