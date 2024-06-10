Beetroot Powder Market to reach $ 720.6 Mn 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The beetroot powder market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 720.6 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The report claims that the rising demand for natural and organic ingredients, in tandem with the increasing adoption of beetroot powder in sports nutrition, will fuel business growth over 2024–2032. As consumers prioritize clean-label products and seek natural solutions for health and fitness, beetroot powder emerges as a favored choice for its nutritional benefits. Its incorporation into pre-workout supplements and sports drinks reflects a growing recognition of its potential to enhance athletic performance, driving beetroot powder industry expansion and innovation.

For instance, in May 2023, POSSIBLE unveiled their groundbreaking product, POSSIBLE Strawberry Beet Pre-Workout, promising to transform the fitness sector by offering athletes and enthusiasts a potent energy surge for their workout sessions. It indicates an expanding application of beetroot powder beyond traditional culinary uses into the sports nutrition sector. This diversification broadens the market's scope, potentially attracting a new demographic of fitness enthusiasts and athletes seeking natural and effective energy supplements. Furthermore, such innovative product launches contribute to increased consumer awareness and demand for beetroot powder, driving overall market growth and development.

The beetroot powder market from the cosmetics and personal care segment will establish a considerable foothold in the beetroot market between 2024 and 2032, propelled by the rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in beauty products. Beetroot powder, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, offers various skincare benefits, including anti-aging and skin-brightening properties. Moreover, its natural colorant properties make it a sought-after ingredient in cosmetics. With consumers increasingly prioritizing clean beauty, the cosmetics and personal care segment will drive significant growth in the beetroot powder industry.

The beetroot powder market from the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment will exhibit a strong presence by 2032, benefitting from extensive product availability and consumer convenience. With supermarkets and hypermarkets offering a wide range of food and health products under one roof, consumers find it convenient to purchase beetroot powder alongside their regular grocery items. Additionally, these retail outlets often feature promotions and discounts, attracting more customers. With increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of beetroot powder, supermarkets, and hypermarkets will hold a modest share in the market.

Asia Pacific beetroot powder industry will expand at a notable CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to increasing awareness of its health benefits and the rising demand for natural supplements. Its vast population, in line with growing disposable incomes and urbanization, fuels market expansion. Moreover, the presence of key producers and suppliers in the region solidifies the significant role that Asia Pacific plays as a major contributor to the beetroot powder market outlook.

Prominent companies operating in the beetroot powder market include Nature's Way Products, Food to Live, SaludViva, Diana Food, Vital Health Foods, biogin Biochemicals Co., Ltd, Aryan International, Earth Notions, Marudhar Foods Private Limited, Radiant Whole Food, Organic Herb Inc, Super Sprout LLC, Bionutra Ingredients LLC, Pure Naturals, and Nutri Cargo LLC, among others.

These players are expanding their market foothold through various strategies. They invest in research and development to enhance product quality and cater to diverse consumer preferences. In addition, aggressive marketing campaigns and partnerships with retailers and distributors help increase market penetration. Moreover, some players focus on sustainable sourcing and production practices to appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Continuous innovation in product formulations and packaging also plays a crucial role in capturing a decent share of the beetroot powder market.

