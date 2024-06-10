Glass Tableware Market to hit USD 18.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Glass Tableware Market size will reach USD 18.6 billion by 2032. A key factor driving the market is the influence of social media on home designs and food trends. According to Emarketer, 50% of global shoppers use social media to find products and 59% to make purchases. Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have become an important source of inspiration for consumers who want to improve their dining experience at home.

The visual nature of these platforms encourages users to display beautifully set tables and elegant serving dishes, increasing the demand for aesthetically pleasing and trendy glassware. Influencers and home decor enthusiasts often highlight unique and stylish tableware, encouraging their followers to emulate these looks, thereby increasing sales in the glass market. This trend has encouraged manufacturers to create visually appealing and Instagram-worthy products to respond to growing consumer interest in social media.

Glass serveware to witness growing adoption

The glass tableware market size from the serveware segment will expand notably through 2032, as the growing trend of hosting social gatherings at home and growing respect for well-presented food has increased the demand for quality cutlery. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by offering a wide range of innovative and stylish service options to meet different consumer preferences. From minimalist designs to intricate works of art, the server segment is evolving rapidly, making it one of the most dynamic areas of the market.

Online distribution channels to gain prominence

The online distribution channel will accumulate a modest glass tableware market share by 2032 due to the convenience online platforms provide, attracting more consumers to buy online. This change is due to the availability of a wider range of products, competitive prices, and the ease of comparing different brands and models from the comfort of your own home. Online platforms also provide detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and high-quality images to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. As a result, many glass manufacturers are strengthening their online presence, partnering with major e-commerce platforms, and investing in direct-to-consumer sales channels to capitalize on this growing trend.

North America to become a prominent revenue pocket

The North American glass tableware market will continue to amass appreciable gains through 2032 due to strong economic conditions and high living standards. The United States is a major player in the market, and consumers prefer high-quality, aesthetically pleasing tableware. In addition, the demand for glassware is boosted by the region's strong restaurant industry, which includes many restaurants, hotels, and catering services. Innovations in design and manufacturing, as well as a growing trend in home dining and entertainment, are expected to keep the region at the forefront of the market for years to come.

Glass Tableware Market Players

The main companies in the market are Arc International, Libbey Inc., Pasabahce, Bormioli Rocco, Anchor Hocking, Oneida Ltd., Fiskars Group, Zwiesel Kristallglas AG, Luigi Bormioli, Steklarna Hrastnik. Their progression strategies include product innovation, diversification, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion.

For example, companies like Arc International and Libbey Inc. focus on continuous product innovation, introducing new models and using advanced manufacturing techniques to meet changing consumer preferences. Pasabahce and Bormioli Rocco emphasize diversification by expanding their product line to traditional glassware as well as high-quality and specialty glass products in a niche market. Strategic partnerships with distributors, retailers, and hospitality stakeholders are integral to companies such as Anchor Hocking and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG, enabling them to improve their market access and penetrate new geographies.

Citing an instance, in 2023, the luxury glassmaker Bormioli Luigi merged with the glassmaker Bormioli Rocco, combining their activities to optimize the company's structure and expertise.

