CDMO Market Forecast USD 530.3 Billion by 2033 at 7.7% CAGR Growth Rate | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global CDMO Market size is expected to reach USD 272.4 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 530.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The global CDMO market falls under the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, particularly for the outsourcing of R&D and manufacturing services. This involves the first part of drug making which entails formulation, development, clinical trials, and synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients at commercial quantities.

Key growth factors that have been identified include sizeable R&D expenses and an increase in the usage of biopharmaceuticals due to the expanding population of the elderly. Some of the benefits attributed to CDMOs include; CDMOs are cheaper than in-house manufacturing and development thus increasing the rate of product launches. A spate of activities regarding research & development has made available new therapies; therefore, propelling the growth of the CDMO market.

Important Insights



Market Value: The global CDMO market is projected to reach USD 530.3 billion in 2033 from a base value of USD 272.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% .

Service Type CMO: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing is expected to hold the largest market share of 43.7% in 2024.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing is expected to hold the largest market share of in 2024. Research Phase CRO: Based on the research phase CRO, clinical research is expected to be a dominant segment in the market with the largest revenue share during the forecasted period.

Based on the research phase CRO, clinical research is expected to be a dominant segment in the market with the largest revenue share during the forecasted period. Regional Analysis: North America is expected to hold 37.2% of revenue share in the global CDMO market in 2024.

North America is expected to hold of revenue share in the global CDMO market in 2024. Major Companies: Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Samsung Biologics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Siegfried Holding Ag, Catalent Inc., and others.

Latest Trends

Increased Biologic Demand: The current demand for biologics is rising and boosting massive growth in the global CDMO market because of the advancement in biotechnology and the presence of a large biopharmaceutical pipeline. CDMOs are improving their biological contract manufacturing potentials through which biologic products are playing a major role in the CDMO Market.

The current demand for biologics is rising and boosting massive growth in the global CDMO market because of the advancement in biotechnology and the presence of a large biopharmaceutical pipeline. CDMOs are improving their biological contract manufacturing potentials through which biologic products are playing a major role in the CDMO Market. Strategic Collaborations and Mergers: The market for CDMO is growing, showing a trend of more partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures. It has been observed that affiliation between large pharma companies and CDMos will not only help in enhancing the capabilities for value chain management but will also enable them to offer services beyond their core competencies and cover large markets that were earlier untapped leading to intense competition and subsequent innovations in the market.

CDMO Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive Strategies: The major CDMOs in the field are Catalent, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, which cover the market through offered services, as well as through mergers, acquisitions and strategic collaborations, which helps to widen the service portfolio and geographical presence.

The major CDMOs in the field are Catalent, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, which cover the market through offered services, as well as through mergers, acquisitions and strategic collaborations, which helps to widen the service portfolio and geographical presence. Pandemic Resilience: Nevertheless, due to some limitations, the global CDMO market adapted and shifted operations such as reorganization, the adoption of strict health protocols, remote working, provision of vital services, and providing flexibility and robustness in dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Some of the prominent market players:

Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Siegfried Holding Ag

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Recipharm Ab

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Cordenpharma International

Cambrex Corporation

Wuxi Apptec

Other Key Players

CDMO Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 272.4 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 530.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.7% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 37.2% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Service Type CMO, By Research Phase CRO Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers

Outsourcing Trend: The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) area is evolving due to a growing trend among pharmaceutical companies to outsource manufacturing and development to focus on their strengths and minimize costs and time-to-market. This trend is behind the growing CDMO market at a global level.

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) area is evolving due to a growing trend among pharmaceutical companies to outsource manufacturing and development to focus on their strengths and minimize costs and time-to-market. This trend is behind the growing CDMO market at a global level. Biopharmaceutical Sector Expansion: The CDMO industry has been experiencing a steady revenue growth due to the industry increase in the overall of the sector powered by the development of biologic drugs and individualized medicine. There is increased interest across industries in complex and specialized sectors such as cell and gene therapeutic production through CDMO.

Restraints

Regulatory Compliance: Many CDMOs have to deal with the challenges of meeting demanding regulations because the process itself is usually long and expensive, which can affect the product’s market release.

Many CDMOs have to deal with the challenges of meeting demanding regulations because the process itself is usually long and expensive, which can affect the product’s market release. Capital Investment: High initial investment for the development of technologically advanced manufacturing facilities presents a challenge to small CDMOs to effectively compete with large companies which stagnate the industries’ growth.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets: CDMOs are expected to expand significantly in emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to increasing healthcare investments, favorable regulations, and growing pharmaceutical sales.

CDMOs are expected to expand significantly in emerging markets, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to increasing healthcare investments, favorable regulations, and growing pharmaceutical sales. Technological Advancements: The integration of automation, AI, and data analytics in CDMO services offers substantial growth potential by improving manufacturing efficiency, regulatory compliance, and product quality.

Market Analysis

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing is projected to dominate the global CDMO market with a 43.7% market share in 2024, further showing significant growth in the forecasted period from 2024 to 2033. The applications of APIs fuel the therapeutics of drugs, which are cornerstones in drug production.

CDMOS guarantees knowledge of high potency APIS (HPAPI), scalability of the production line, and adherence to international norms, which promotes a constant increase in this segment.

CDMO Market Segmentation

By Service Type CMO

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Small Molecule Large molecule High Potency (HPAPI)

Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing Solid Dose Formulation Tablets Others Liquid Dose Formulation Injectable Dose Formulation

Secondary Packaging

By Research Phase CRO

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Clinical

Laboratory Services

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to be the largest CDMO market in the world with a projection of 37.2% of the market share in 2024. The area encompasses many biotech and pharma companies, research centers, and academic institutions active in research.

This sustainable environment creates a significant market need for CDMOs to support the advancement of medicine. There is usually enhanced quality control or regulatory bodies such as the FDA, which sets high standards to guarantee safety regulations for market customers.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the CDMO Market

January 2024: FAMAR , a major provider of pharmaceutical and cosmetic product development and manufacturing services (CDMO) in Europe, collaborates with Lavipharm, a leading research and development (R&D) company in Greece specializing in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products.

, a major provider of pharmaceutical and cosmetic product development and manufacturing services (CDMO) in Europe, collaborates with Lavipharm, a leading research and development (R&D) company in Greece specializing in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. January 2024: Pluri , an Israeli biotechnology company, announces the establishment of "pluriCDMO," a new business division dedicated to providing contract development and manufacturing services for cell therapy.

, an Israeli biotechnology company, announces the establishment of "pluriCDMO," a new business division dedicated to providing contract development and manufacturing services for cell therapy. January 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific strengthens its position in the cell and gene therapy sector with enhancements to its GMP facility in Philadelphia, further expanding its capabilities in this transformative area of medicine.

Scientific strengthens its position in the cell and gene therapy sector with enhancements to its GMP facility in Philadelphia, further expanding its capabilities in this transformative area of medicine. December 2023: Lonza collaborates with Evotec to integrate their respective expertise in CDMO services and drug discovery platforms. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive solutions in personalized medicine.

Lonza collaborates with Evotec to integrate their respective expertise in CDMO services and drug discovery platforms. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive solutions in personalized medicine. November 2023: Boehringer I ngelheim International GmbH expands the application of gene data biologics to drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) operations, paving the way for advancements in drug development and personalized therapies.

ngelheim International GmbH expands the application of gene data biologics to drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) operations, paving the way for advancements in drug development and personalized therapies. November 2023: Lonza introduces the GS Effex cell line, a new offering aimed at supporting biotech companies in the development of more advanced therapeutic antibodies, thereby enhancing their capabilities in biologics manufacturing.

introduces the GS Effex cell line, a new offering aimed at supporting biotech companies in the development of more advanced therapeutic antibodies, thereby enhancing their capabilities in biologics manufacturing. October 2023: IQVIA announces a strategic collaboration with Argenx to advance the treatment of patients with rare autoimmune diseases. Leveraging integrated technology-enabled pharmacovigilance (PV) safety services and solutions.

announces a strategic collaboration with Argenx to advance the treatment of patients with rare autoimmune diseases. Leveraging integrated technology-enabled pharmacovigilance (PV) safety services and solutions. October 2023: Lonza signs a new commercial agreement with Vaxcyte for the global manufacturing of broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs), further expanding its portfolio in vaccine manufacturing to address global health challenges.

signs a new commercial agreement with Vaxcyte for the global manufacturing of broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs), further expanding its portfolio in vaccine manufacturing to address global health challenges. October 2023: Catalent strengthens its capabilities in clinical packaging and labeling through the acquisition of Metrics Contract Services. This strategic move enhances Catalent's position in biologics manufacturing.

