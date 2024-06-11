Thermosome Appoints Dr. Sabine Hauck as Chief Technical Officer

- Experienced biopharma professional focused on drug product development

Munich, Germany - June 11, 2024 - Thermosome, a drug development company focused on targeted tumor therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Sabine Hauck as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Dr. Sabine Hauck is a highly experienced biopharmaceutical professional. She has been working in the field of drug product development in biopharma and specialty pharma for more than 20 years. Notably, she brings more than a decade of experience with liposomal products. Her expertise covers process development, chemistry, manufacturing and controls as well as bioanalytics, quality management and regulatory affairs. Sabine joins Thermosome from Leukocare AG, where she was Executive Vice President Corporate Development. During her professional career, which has included roles at Medigene AG and IDEA AG, Sabine was actively involved in bringing liposomal drug candidates into clinical Phase III studies and registration. She was also responsible for regulatory affairs and international registration procedures. She succeeds Thermosome's former Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Uwe Michaelis.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sabine at Thermosome as Chief Technical Officer," said Dr. Pascal Schweizer, co-founder and CEO/CFO of Thermosome. “With her impressive track record in developing liposomal drug candidates and managing CMC for late-stage clinical studies, including quality assurance and regulatory affairs, she joins Thermosome as it transitions to the next development stage. I am sure Sabine´s expertise will be an invaluable asset to the entire organization.”

“I am excited to join Thermosome and to support the further clinical development of THE001,” said Dr. Sabine Hauck, Chief Technology Officer of Thermosome. “I am fascinated by the technology that enables hyperthermia-induced, intra-tumoral release of anti-cancer therapeutics. Thermosome's approach holds great promise for targeted tumor therapies.”

Pascal Schweizer added: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Uwe Michaelis, who has been instrumental in transforming Thermosome into a clinical-stage biotech company. He joined our team four years ago, overseeing all CMC activities and contributing to our development from research to development stage. Under his guidance, we established the GMP manufacturing processes for our proprietary lipid DPPG 2 and THE001, our temperature-sensitive liposomal formulation of Doxorubicin. Without Uwe’s expertise, dedication and passion, THE001 would not be in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.”

About Thermosome

Thermosome is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on targeted tumor therapy combined with immune stimulation for improved cancer therapy. At its core is a novel, proprietary tumor targeting approach that allows for significantly increased local drug concentrations and improved tumor penetration to achieve improved clinical treatment efficacy.

The first clinical indication for its lead drug candidate THE001 is soft tissue sarcoma, where the Company aims to improve the current standard of care (free doxorubicin). Thermosome’s approach enables targeted tumor treatment independent of specific molecular targets and covers patient populations across all tumor subtypes. More information: www.thermosome.com

About THE001

Thermosome’s clinical-stage lead drug candidate THE001 is a thermosensitive liposomal formulation of the chemotherapeutic drug doxorubicin (DPPG 2 -TSL-DOX). It has a different mode of action than conventional liposomes. Thermosome’s technology enables intravascular drug release initiated by a mild heat trigger using clinically established hyperthermia devices. This results in up to 15-fold higher local drug concentrations in the tumor and aims to improve clinical treatment efficacy by creating a local boost at the desired site of action. These high local concentrations, which also reach less well perfused areas, are intended to overcome drug resistance. This effect cannot be achieved by administration of conventional doxorubicin due to systemic toxicity. Thermosome intends to further enhance treatment efficacy through an additive immune response induced by regional hyperthermia. THE001 has potential for further development in other anthracycline-sensitive solid tumors, such as breast, bladder, and ovarian cancer.

About Soft Tissue Sarcomas (STS)

STS is an atypical tumor with a patient population that includes many young patients. Locally advanced STS (LA-STS) are large invasive tumors that are difficult or impossible to resect. Neoadjuvant therapy is used to shrink these tumors preoperatively to allow tumor surgery with curative intent. Free doxorubicin in combination with ifosfamide or dacarbazine has been the gold standard for neoadjuvant therapy of all chemo sensitive LA-STS for several decades. Guidelines also recommend combining DOX-based therapy with regional hyperthermia. However, with response rates of less than 30%, there is a significant unmet need for improved treatment options.

Soft tissue sarcomas occur in more than 50 different subtypes, making biologic targeting more difficult than physically controlled targeting with the most active agent. THE001 has been granted European Orphan Drug Designation for STS.

