Rimidi Partners with University of South Carolina to Improve Postpartum Care for New Mothers

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, today announced its partnership with the University of South Carolina and an affiliated multispecialty clinic. Funded by The Duke Endowment, the new partnership will improve postpartum care and outcomes for mothers following high-risk pregnancies in underserved communities.

In regions of South Carolina with limited access to healthcare, hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, and chronic hypertension significantly impact maternal health. In fact, a recent report shows that mothers in South Carolina experience 32.7 maternal deaths for every 100,000 births .

The University of South Carolina will leverage Rimidi’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform with Epic, the hospital group’s electronic health record (EHR). The integration will streamline data management and accessibility for healthcare providers, facilitating timely interventions and driving proactive hypertension management.

“Our partnership with Rimidi aims to address a critical maternal health challenge in South Carolina – reducing complications from postpartum hypertension,” said Dr. Nansi Boghossian, Associate Professor, University of South Carolina , who is spearheading the RPM program . “Through this collaboration, we are committed to improving patient care and enhancing the health of mothers in underserved communities.”

With a focus on adhering to safe blood pressure thresholds, the program will examine the impact of RPM on various outcomes, such as blood pressure ascertainment during the first six weeks postpartum, in-person postpartum visit attendance, hospital readmissions through 12 months postpartum, program acceptability, retention, satisfaction, cost-effectiveness, and more.

“Our partnership with the University of South Carolina is deeply rooted in our commitment to helping postpartum mothers receive the care they need during a critical transition period in their lives,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi . “By leveraging Rimidi’s RPM platform, new mothers will be better monitored by their providers, which allows them to keep track of their blood pressure in real-time, ensuring timely and proactive management of hypertension – while minimizing the separation from their new child.”

To learn more about the partnership or Rimidi’s solutions for postpartum care, visit rimidi.com/solutions .

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About the University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina is a public research university in Columbia, South Carolina. It is the flagship of the University of South Carolina System and the largest university in the state by enrollment. Its main campus is on over 359 acres in downtown Columbia, close to the South Carolina State House. The university is classified among "R1: Doctoral Universities with Highest Research Activity".