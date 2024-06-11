Miracle Recreation and Best Buddies International Announce Groundbreaking Playground Design Partnership, Creating a Global Standard for Inclusive Play

MONETT, Mo., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle® Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century, and Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), today announce an ambitious program to develop Best Buddies inclusive commercial playgrounds and Buddy Benches. Best Buddies + Miracle Recreation playgrounds will be designed to provide a new standard of best-in-class inclusive and accessible playground equipment for all ages and abilities. This first of its kind partnership was developed through Agency Shmagency, an innovative sales and marketing consultancy with a global client roster.



“We are thrilled to be working with Miracle Recreation on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Best Buddies’ founder, chairman, and chief executive officer. “No other playground manufacturer has as rich a history and quality of relationships with schools, parks and recreation agencies, and municipalities, that they do. Together, we aim to dramatically accelerate the path to achieving universal access to inclusive and accessible play and social experiences for the IDD community.”

Miracle Recreation’s dedicated team of design and manufacturing experts will ensure the consistent production and delivery of an extensive range of inclusive and accessible playground equipment that achieves new standards. Going forward, the company’s global sales and marketing network will also seek new partnerships with corporations that have demonstrated a commitment to corporate social responsibility in the communities they represent.

“Through this partnership, we will create one commonly accepted set of inclusive play standards that schools, municipalities, and parks and recreation agencies can count on when they’re seeking requests for proposals on their inclusive and accessible playground projects,” said Mike Sutton, vice president of global sales for Miracle Recreation. “Best Buddies International is a global leader on inclusion and the perfect partner for such an important initiative.”

Miracle Recreation and Best Buddies International expect to have their Best Buddies Buddy Benches and first inclusive playgrounds installed in 2024.

“Our industry has made great strides in tackling the important issue of inclusion, over the last 10-15 years, but more can be done,” said Todd Brinker, senior vice president, commercial growth, for outdoor play at PlayPower®, Miracle Recreation’s parent company. “Paired with Best Buddies thought leadership and expertise in the IDD community, we have the unique opportunity to dramatically expand the number of quality inclusive play spaces in communities across North America. Our goal is that by 2027, the majority of all new Miracle playgrounds installed will be Best Buddies Inclusive Playgrounds.”

Several Best Buddies + Miracle inclusive playground projects are currently in development, the first of which will be announced soon. For more information on Best Buddies + Miracle inclusive playgrounds, visit www.Miracle-Recreation.com/Best-Buddies.

About Best Buddies International

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies’ 12 formal programs — Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters, Transitions, Inclusive Living and Eunie’s Buddies — engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 45 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1.3 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children experience perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dd89336-e0bd-407c-8f4e-e9432ff58144