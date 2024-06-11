Grafted Polyolefins Market Projected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 5.0% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Grafted Polyolefins Market size is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.0 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Grafted Polyolefins are the materials that are formed by bonding monomers of polyolefin to a different polymer chain, combining their properties. This fusion results in improved properties like enhanced mechanical strength, improved thermal stability, or altered surface characteristics.

They are immensely used in many sectors like packaging, automotive components, and coatings due to their adaptability & performance. This market is growing as industries are searching for lightweight, durable solutions. Further, the emergence of bio-based grafted polyolefins aligns with the growing demand for sustainable practices, presenting significant market expansion opportunities.

Important Insights

The global grafted polyolefins market is expected to grow by USD 2.9 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 5.0 % .

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE is projected to be the dominant force in the market, capturing the largest revenue share in 2024 as they provide diverse properties that are highly desirable across a wide range of industries.

Extrusion is anticipated to lead the grafted polyolefins market with the highest market share in 2024, due to its efficiency and versatility. It allows for continuous production of grafted polyolefins with precise control over parameters like temperature, pressure, & mixing.

Adhesion Promotion is predicted to dominate the global grafted polyolefins market in 2024, due to the increasing demand across industries for enhanced bonding solutions.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the global grafted polyolefins market in 2024 with the largest revenue share, as these materials improve the toughness and durability of components like bumpers, interior trim, and under-the-hood parts.

North America is expected to dominate the global grafted polyolefins market with a revenue share of 34.1% in 2024. The dominance of this region is due to factors like a robust economy, substantial disposable income, & advanced technological capabilities.

Latest Trends

Progress in both compatibilizers and recycling techniques contributes to enhancing the recyclability of grafted polyolefins. It is capable of improving the blend between diverse polymers, thereby simplifying the recycling of mixed plastics & grafted polyolefins.

The collaboration among various stakeholders such as industry participants, research entities, and governmental organizations fosters innovation in grafted polyolefin market.

Competitive Landscape

Major participants in the grafted polyolefins industry typically utilize tactics like launching innovative products and expanding through investments. Manufacturers are prioritizing enhancements in logistics and strengthening distribution networks to drive business expansion. These efforts are increasing the acceptance of their products among a global audience.

The market is characterized by numerous players, leading to expectations of moderate to high competition among these companies. Some of the major key players in the global market are Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and many others.

Some of the prominent market players:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific Ltd.,

Arkema

Clariant

Borealis AG

SI Group Inc.

Dow

COACE

Other Key Players

Grafted Polyolefins Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 1.9 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 2.9 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.0% North America Revenue Share 34.1% Europe Revenue Share 28.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Processing Technology, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Growth Drivers



The demand for polymers with enhanced properties is driving growth of the grafted polyolefins market. These improved polymers are obtain through grafting processes which offer many benefits like enhanced adhesion, compatibility with diverse materials, and improved thermal stability.

In the automotive sector, there is a persistent emphasis on lightweight materials with superior performance, leading to increased adoption of grafted polyolefin materials.

Restraints

Manufacturers of grafted polyolefins face challenges from growing scrutiny and oversight by regulatory bodies, industry monitors, and environmental agencies, which hampers the growth of this market.

Regional, national, and international regulations vary in terms of scope, requirements, and enforcement approaches. Thus, manufacturers must be updated on evolving regulations & implement requisite modifications, consuming substantial time and resources.

Growth Opportunities

Innovative progress in functional additives, nanocomposites, and surface modifications contributes to enhancing the properties of grafted polyolefins to meet specific industry needs, creating growth prospects for this market.

Functional improvements include incorporating conductive fillers or additives such as carbon nanotubes or graphene into grafted polyolefins during the grafting process, enabling them to demonstrate electrical conductivity.

Market Analysis

Adhesion promotion is expected to lead the global grafted polyolefins market in 2024, driven by the rising demand for these polyolefins across many industries for improved bonding solutions. As products become more intricate and diverse in material composition, there's a growing necessity for dependable adhesion between different substrates.

Grafted polyolefins are responsible for improving adhesion between surfaces that typically struggle to adhere, such as plastics to metals or rubber to plastics. Industries like automotive, packaging, & construction greatly benefit from this capability as it ensures robust & dependable product assemblies.

Grafted Polyolefins Market Segmentation

By Type

Maleic Anhydride Grafted PE(Polyethylene)

Maleic Anhydride Grafted PP (Polypropylene)

Maleic Anhydride Grafted EVA (Ethylene vinyl- acetate)

Others

By Processing Technology

Extrusion

Melt grafting

Others

By Application

Adhesion Promotion

Impact Modification

Compatibilization

Bonding

Others

By End Use

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to dominate the grafted polyolefins market, capturing a revenue share of 34.1% in 2024 due to its powerful economy, significant disposable income levels, and advanced technological facility. This region is home to many key market manufacturers who are heavily investing in research & development to uncover innovative products.

There is a growing need for these materials in the packaging, electronics, & automotive sectors which further fuel the growth of North America. Further, this region is famous for its advancement in polymer chemistry & material science which offers efficient production & distribution of grafted polyolefins.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Global Grafted Polyolefins Market



November 2023 : Borealis acquired Integra Plastics AD, a prominent advanced mechanical recycling company based in Bulgaria which boosts its advanced recycling capabilities by adding more than 20,000 tons of recycling capacity.

Borealis acquired Integra Plastics AD, a prominent advanced mechanical recycling company based in Bulgaria which boosts its advanced recycling capabilities by adding more than 20,000 tons of recycling capacity. November 2023 : Borealis finalized its acquisition of Rialti S.p.A., an Italian specialist in polypropylene (PP) compounds, particularly recyclates which expands Borealis' PP compounds range with an additional 50,000 tons per year of mechanical recyclates, meeting the increasing demand from customers for eco-friendly solutions.

Borealis finalized its acquisition of Rialti S.p.A., an Italian specialist in polypropylene (PP) compounds, particularly recyclates which expands Borealis' PP compounds range with an additional 50,000 tons per year of mechanical recyclates, meeting the increasing demand from customers for eco-friendly solutions. December 2023 : Industrie Polieco-MPB SpA's Compounding Division, known as MPB, formed a new partnership with OQEMA Italy, a chemical distributor. This collaboration aims to strengthen MPB's market presence in high-barrier films, multilayer structures, and specialty compounds.

Industrie Polieco-MPB SpA's Compounding Division, known as MPB, formed a new partnership with OQEMA Italy, a chemical distributor. This collaboration aims to strengthen MPB's market presence in high-barrier films, multilayer structures, and specialty compounds. March 2022: The Compound Company acquired the production site, product range, and customer base for Exxelor polymer resins from ESSO Deutschland GmbH, ExxonMobil in Cologne, Germany which boost its capacity to around 70 kilotons per year and significantly expand its reach into new markets.

