Norton Rose Fulbright enhances global investigations practice with 12-lawyer team

St. Louis, MO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that its regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance practice has added a 12-lawyer team, highlighted by four new partners: Jeff Kalinowski, Eric Martin and Jeff Ziesman in St. Louis and Laura Perlov in Denver. These dozen lawyers join the firm from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Joining the four arriving partners are senior counsel Shea Hicks in St. Louis and David Miller in Denver, counsel Natalie Becker and Shannon Wheaton in St. Louis and four associates: Ryan Bert, Claire Sanford and Joshua Watts in St. Louis and Austin Hartley in Denver.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“I am pleased that this remarkable group of lawyers has joined Norton Rose Fulbright, bringing robust practices and valuable experience which will greatly benefit our clients. Their arrival expands our already strong global investigations offering, which will continue to be an area of growth over the coming years.”

Sandeep Savla, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Regulatory, Investigations, Securities and Compliance, commented:

“Companies and their executives across many industries face heightened litigation risk amid increased regulatory scrutiny, and clients look to Norton Rose Fulbright for innovative guidance on these complex issues. These lawyers are highly regarded in this space, and I am delighted to welcome them to the team.”

Jeff Kalinowski has represented broker-dealers, investment advisers and individual securities industry professionals for more than 35 years. He has tried more than 100 securities-related jury trials, bench trials and arbitrations in a variety of venues throughout the US. Jeff also has extensive experience handling complex regulatory matters involving the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and state regulatory authorities. Licensed in Missouri, Jeff received his law degree from the University of Illinois and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Eric Martin, who joins the firm as US Head of Digital Asset Disputes, is an accomplished trial lawyer who routinely takes high-stakes matters to trial in the cryptocurrency, securities and consumer finance industries. He has represented broker-dealers and investment advisors in securities-related litigation, including matters involving claims of defamation, raiding, suitability and non-compete violations. He also has significant experience in the emerging cryptocurrency industry, having tried numerous disputes to successful verdicts. Eric, who co-led Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s Financial Services Disputes and Investigations Group, is licensed in Missouri, California, Michigan, Kansas and Illinois. He earned his law degree from the University of Illinois and his bachelor’s degree from Bradley University.

Laura Perlov’s practice focuses on crisis management, particularly where an investigation, government enforcement or litigation is possible. She defends individuals and companies in state and federal investigations, complex securities regulation matters and enforcement proceedings. Laura regularly counsels corporations and executives in sensitive internal investigations and performs independent investigations on behalf of corporations and boards on subjects including securities and financial fraud, false claims, accounting irregularities, whistleblower allegations, misuse of corporate assets, kickbacks and conflicts of interest. Laura, who is licensed in Colorado and New York, received her law degree from Tulane University and her bachelor’s degree from Emory University.

Jeff Ziesman assists financial institutions with regulatory matters brought by the SEC, FINRA, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and state securities regulators. His clients range from large financial organizations with a global reach to midsized regional businesses. Jeff brings an insider’s perspective to handling regulatory examinations, investigations and enforcement proceedings, leveraging his previous experience as FINRA’s Deputy Regional Chief Counsel for the Midwest Region and enforcement representative for FINRA’s Regulatory Disposition Group for anti-money laundering cases. Licensed in Missouri, Iowa and Kansas, Jeff received his law degree from Drake University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

Jeff Kalinowski, who has worked with Eric Martin for more than 25 years and with Laura Perlov and Jeff Ziesman for more than a decade, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright’s regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance lawyers have a reputation for delivering top-tier legal counsel to clients around the world, and we are thrilled to join this high-performing group. The firm’s global platform will benefit our practices tremendously, and our shared client-centric approach makes this move a great fit for us all.”

The firm’s regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance practice has roughly doubled in the US over the last four years to 58 lawyers, with 11 of its 23 partners joining since 2021.

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.