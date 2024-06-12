Window Coverings Market to hit USD 29 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Window Coverings Market Size is projected to reach a revenue of USD 29 billion by the end of 2032. The increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are attracting greater investments in home decor and improvements, further driving the demand for various types of window coverings, such as blinds, shades, shutters, and curtains.



Technological developments, including motorization and smart home integration are making window coverings more appealing by offering enhanced convenience and energy efficiency.

As per the data from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the construction sector of U.S. creates around USD 2.1 trillion worth of structures each year. This expansion of construction industry will fuel the product demand. Moreover, the rising trend of minimalistic and stylish interior designs is spurring the demand for modern and customizable window coverings.

Of late, the awareness of the benefits of energy-efficient window treatments, which can help reduce heating and cooling costs, has significantly increased. The expanding real estate and hospitality sectors are also generating the need for effective window solutions in residential and commercial properties. The increasing online sales channels and DIY options are providing consumers with greater access and variety, further driving the industry growth ahead.

Curtains & drapes to record high preference

The curtains & drapes product segment is anticipated to account for sizeable share of the window coverings market by 2032, led by the increasing consumer preference for customizable and stylish home decor options. The high demand for energy-efficient and noise-reducing solutions is shifting the consumer interest in heavy fabrics. The rising disposable incomes and urbanization are spurring investments in home aesthetics. The availability of diverse designs, colors, and materials, coupled with trends in luxury and personalized interior designs are driving the segment growth.

Rising demand in commercial sector

Window coverings market from the commercial end-user segment is projected to expand at notable pace between 2024 and 2032, on account of the expansion of real estate, hospitality, and offices. These sectors require window treatments for privacy, aesthetics, and energy efficiency. The increasing emphasis on creating comfortable and productive work environments is boosting the demand for functional and stylish coverings. Significant advancements in smart technologies and motorization for catering to the need for automated and efficient solutions in commercial spaces will favor the product uptake.

Europe to attract new market growth opportunities

Europe window coverings market size is predicted to showcase strong growth from 2024 to 2032, due to rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the strong focus on home aesthetics. The emerging energy efficiency and sustainability trends are driving the demand for eco-friendly window treatments. Innovations in technology, such as motorized and smart home-compatible coverings, are enhancing the appeal of these coverings. The expansion of the real estate sector and the popularity of customizable, stylish options will also drive the regional market growth.

Window Coverings Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the window coverings industry include Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd., Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., COMFORTEX WINDOW FASHIONS, Griesser AG, Hunter Douglas Inc., Insolroll Window Shading Systems, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Legrand, Lotus & Windoware, Inc., Lutron Electronics, MechoShade Systems, LLC, Qmotion Shades, Shades Schenker Storen AG, SKANDIA WINDOW FASHIONS, INC., Springs Window Fashions, Welspun, Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd, and TOSO CO. LTD.

These window coverings market leaders are adopting various business development strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and introducing novel solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in August 2023, Sunbrella, a fabric company, launched its first custom window treatment collection, showcasing durable and fade-proof, light-filtering fabrics.

