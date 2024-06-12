Global Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: A $17.87 Billion Market in 2023, with Expected CAGR of 7.7% during 2024-2030

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Functionality, Deployment Mode (On-premise Model, Cloud/Web-based Model), End-use, AI-Powered Healthcare CRM, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare CRM market size is anticipated to reach USD 30.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. The adoption of customer relationship management (CRM) in healthcare organizations streamlines workflows and enhances patient care while reducing costs and improving efficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for digitized interoperability solutions to deliver faster and more effective results. The increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) in both developed and developing economies is also expected to fuel significant growth in this market. Key drivers for the industry growth include the rising geriatric population, incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in technology. The demand for operational efficiency, adoption of home care/virtual care, and the emergence of big data further contribute to market growth.







For example, in September 2023, NHS Digital (England) reported that 4,878 practices conducted at least one online consultation, with approximately 2.4 million patient submissions received, of which 1.6 million were clinical. Market players adopt strategies, such as new product launches and forming collaborations, partnerships, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2022, Fujitsu partnered with Salesforce Japan Co., Ltd. to introduce digital solutions in the healthcare industry, leveraging Fujitsu's expertise in managing pharmaceutical and medical data and computing technologies along with Salesforce Japan's CRM proficiency. Similarly, in August 2021, Zoho Corp. unveiled Canvas Zoho CRM, a creative studio for CRM customization designed to simplify the user experience and increase CRM adoption rates.



Healthcare CRM Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 17.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

Based on functionality, the sales segment dominated the market in 2023 while it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing segment from 2024 to 2030. This is owing to the growing number of solutions available in the market and initiatives implemented by leading companies

Based on deployment mode, the cloud/ web-based model held the largest share in 2023. It is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest share of 40.21% in 2023.The healthcare payers segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

North America dominated the global market with a share of 58.0% in 2023. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to the changing healthcare system and demand for collaborative care

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Healthcare CRM Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Integration of AI/Ml in the Healthcare Industry

3.2.1.2. Demand for a Better Customer Experience

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Implementation Cost

3.2.2.2. Data Security Risk

3.3. Healthcare CRM Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Healthcare CRM Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Component Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Healthcare CRM Market by Component Outlook

4.4. Software

4.5. Services



Chapter 5. Healthcare CRM Market: Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Functionality Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Healthcare CRM Market by Functionality Outlook

5.4. Customer Service and Support

5.5. Digital Commerce

5.6. Marketing

5.7. Sales

5.8. Cross -CRM



Chapter 6. Healthcare CRM Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Deployment Mode Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Healthcare CRM Market by Deployment Mode Outlook

6.4. On-premise Model

6.5. Cloud/Web-based Model



Chapter 7. Healthcare CRM Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Healthcare CRM Market by End-use Outlook

7.4. Healthcare Providers

7.5. Healthcare Payers

7.6. Life Sciences Industry



Chapter 8. Healthcare CRM Market: AI-Powered Healthcare CRM Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. AI-Powered Healthcare CRM Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Technology Trend Analysis

8.3. Case Study



Chapter 9. Healthcare CRM Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Component, by Functionality, by Deployment Mode, by End Use, by AI-Powered Healthcare CRM

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

9.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

10.4. Company Profiles

Microsoft

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

IBM

SAP

Accenture

Zoho Corporation

hc1

LeadSquared

Salesforce

Veeva Systems

Talisma

Alvaria

NICE

Verint Systems Inc.

Creatio

Cured (Acquired by Innovaccer Inc.)

Actium Health

Keona Health

MediCRM.ai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nz55e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment