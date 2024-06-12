Ivans Announces Latest Release of Marketing Insights Solution

Milwaukee, WI., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced the latest release of Ivans Marketing Insights™, data analytics solutions that deliver carriers and MGAs new agency insights derived from the broadest distribution network. The latest release delivers new reports that help carriers identify and prioritize new distribution partners and product strategies. A new capability, Ivans Marketing Insights Plus, has also been introduced which provides access to expanded and exportable personal and commercial lines data sets.

Ivans Marketing Insights Plus provides the data set for carriers and MGAs to review potential agency partnerships and enhance current relationships with agencies in the Ivans network, including premium policies and book of business details, categorized by state, line of business, industry, and more.

The new reports added in the Ivans Marketing Insights release deliver greater visibility into the business agencies are writing to help carriers identify and prioritize new business opportunities and expand existing relationships. The new reports include:

Your Rank & Number of Carriers : The Yours vs Other report has been updated to show rank for how much business agencies are doing with the carrier versus other carriers.

The Yours vs Other report has been updated to show rank for how much business agencies are doing with the carrier versus other carriers. Agency Account/Policy Ratio: New report identifies which agency partners are performing best at rounding their accounts across your product lines, helping carriers to prioritize expansion opportunities.

New report identifies which agency partners are performing best at rounding their accounts across your product lines, helping carriers to prioritize expansion opportunities. Homeowner Policy Type (Personal Lines only): The Homeowner policy type report has been updated to include the specific homeowner (HO) and dwelling policies (DP) for each agency so they can focus efforts more on agencies best suited to sell the policies that are in-appetite.

The Homeowner policy type report has been updated to include the specific homeowner (HO) and dwelling policies (DP) for each agency so they can focus efforts more on agencies best suited to sell the policies that are in-appetite. Dwelling Limits (Personal Lines only): Agency details show the range and percentages for dwelling limits of the selected agency, enabling carriers to determine if the homeowner policies are for high value versus low value homes.

“We are excited to deliver on the demands of the market and add these new capabilities and insights that represent the market more than any other provider,” said Kathy Hrach, SVP of Product Management, Ivans. “The latest release of Ivans Marketing Insights will help inform carriers’ and MGAs’ growth and distribution strategies, empowering organizations with data insights to drive profitability through new business and current agency relationships.”

