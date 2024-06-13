Getty Images named Appointed Photographic Agency for UEFA EURO 2024

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, will once again serve as the Appointed Photographic Agency for the upcoming UEFA European Football Championship, more commonly known as UEFA EURO 2024, in Germany.



As the Appointed Photographic Agency, Getty Images will deploy a team of over 50 photographers onsite to capture every angle of UEFA EURO 2024 in 10 cities across Germany, from the opening match on 14th June to the final on 14th July. With an expert team of assigned UEFA photographers, Getty Images will have exclusive access to shooting positions pitch-side and behind-the-scenes to deliver high-quality content from all aspects of the tournament. This includes team portraits, training sessions, on-field action, atmospheric imagery of the fans and city, and winners' shots after the trophy lift.

“We are thrilled to continue building on our decades-long relationship with UEFA to provide coverage of the most iconic moments from Europe’s biggest international football tournament,” said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial at Getty Images. “Leveraging the expertise of our award-winning football photographers and industry-leading operations team, the UEFA EURO 2024 is an incredible opportunity to display Getty Images’ photographic prowess. Our team of content creators excel in big matchday occasions and will capture the magic of European football through emotive imagery that is made available to our customers, UEFA partners, and fans across the globe in near real-time.”

Fernando Santamaria, Photography Manager at UEFA, adds: “Getty Images plays a key role in the UEFA photography coverage of the UEFA EURO 2024. The expertise of the Getty Images photographers and editors will bring this tournament to another level. The Squad Access Days will provide UEFA and its partners with creative players’ portraits, while the premium quality of match action and exclusive positions will provide a unique record of each game, all available within the UEFA Collection via Getty Images.

“UEFA and Getty Images have developed a successful relationship based on the trust in Getty Images photographers to deliver high-quality content for our channels. Their flexibility, initiative and responsive nature ensures an open communication and confidence within the UEFA digital content team which is essential at a major tournament.”

For over 25 years, Getty Images’ sports editorial team have worked tirelessly to create award-winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition. Along with UEFA, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 125 of the world’s leading sports leagues, clubs and governing bodies, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee and Formula 1, and provides a breadth of coverage from over 50,000 sporting events a year that is unmatched.

Getty Images has content from every European Football Championship dating back to the first tournament in 1960 and has worked officially with UEFA since 2004. For more information about Getty Images’ coverage of past and future UEFA Euro tournaments, visit www.gettyimages.com/collections/uefa.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 564,000 content creators and more than 320 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end‑to‑end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

About UEFA:

UEFA is the governing body of European football and a not-for-profit organisation which supports and ensures the world’s most popular sport continues to thrive at all levels across its 55 member associations. As part of its commitment, UEFA invests 97% of its revenue in football-related activities, projects and initiatives that ensure the continued development of the men’s and women’s professional game as well as youth, grassroots and futsal.