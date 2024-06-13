Stingray Enhances Ambiance and Customer Experience with Samsung VXT

MONTREAL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services and advertising solutions, proudly introduces its premier music and video content applications via Samsung VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation). As a premier global partner of Samsung VXT, Stingray is launching the VXT PIRS (Pre-Integrated Repeatable Solution) App - Stingray Music, Ultimate Trivia, Stingray Naturescape, and ZenLIFE to enhance ambiance and improve customer experiences in commercial and public spaces.

A cloud-native Content Management Solution (CMS), Samsung’s VXT offers remote content management of digital menus, kiosks, and other commercial signage through a single, secure platform. As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Stingray is the first to launch a dedicated Music app on the VXT platform. The Stingray Music app, renowned for its vast catalog of over 25 million songs, is curated by music experts to ensure all content is appropriate and licensed for commercial and public environments. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses of all types, including large retailers, grocery chains, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and dental offices, looking to enhance their atmosphere and better engage customers.

Highlights

Stingray Music app: Tailored for businesses, this app offers a continuously updated selection of music, screened for lyrics and content, ensuring a suitable ambiance for any commercial setting.

For the first year, in addition to the Music app, Stingray is excited to offer one trivia and two slow TV channels as part of a special launch bundle at no additional charge. This bundle includes:

"As Samsung’s premier global VXT partner, we are thrilled to be part of the Samsung VXT ecosystem. Our offerings on the VXT platform are designed to transform commercial spaces into dynamic and engaging environments, enhancing the customer experience across the board," said Renaud Lafrance, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray Business. "Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential to expand these innovative solutions globally, further extending our global reach and impact in new markets."

"We’re continuously expanding our VXT PIRS App partnerships to elevate the digital signage experience," said Alex Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "With Stingray, we’re doing just that – creating more dynamic public and commercial spaces by incorporating music into our digital signage solutions. We know our customers are consistently looking to engage with audiences in new ways and we remain committed to identifying even more partners in the future that allow us to deliver a cutting-edge VXT experience."

Starting in August, Stingray’s new VXT apps will initially be available across Canada and the US, equipping businesses with the tools they need to dramatically enhance their customer experiences.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.