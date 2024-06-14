Icelandic Salmon AS reaches a new milestone: Authorities has given out a license of 10,000-tonnes of salmon in Ísafjarðardjúp

Arnarlax, a company wholly owned by Icelandic Salmon, has been informed that the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) and Environment Agency of Iceland (UST) have given out a licence to Arnarlax of a salmon farming license in Ísafjarðardjúp.

The license is for 10,000 tonnes maximum allowed biomass of sterile salmon, on 3 new sites in Ísafjarðardjúp.

“We are glad that finally this process has reached its finish line. We are excited about this increase in our license portfolio of 43%, and the opportunities this gives us for further sustainable growth,” says CEO Bjørn Hembre

With this new 10,000-tonnes license, Arnarlax will have a total license capacity of 33,700 tonnes, divided into 23,700 tonnes of fertile salmon in Arnarfjörður, Patreks and Tálknafjörður, and 10,000 tonnes of sterile salmon in Ísafjörður. Last outstanding application for Arnarlax is now a 4.500 tonnes MAB licence in Arnarfjörður, which we expect to be handled according to the new legislation.

About Icelandic Salmon:

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed company, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and Nasdaq First North in Iceland. The company is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with their head office in Bildudalur. The company is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.





