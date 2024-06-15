Managing Mold in Commercial Buildings New Resource by Camfil Air Filtration

Riverdale, June 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean indoor air is an essential factor for upholding the safety, well-being, and productivity in offices and other commercial buildings. Mold poses a major threat to indoor air quality in commercial buildings, with various species capable of producing harmful allergens or toxins, highlighting the importance of preventing growth and addressing existing problems to mitigate health risks.

Professionals from global air filtration company Camfil have provided a guide to identifying and eliminating mold in commercial buildings.

“Effectively managing indoor mold demands diligence and adherence to proper building and HVAC system maintenance practices,” says air filtration professional Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA, “Central to controlling air quality is keeping contaminant levels within acceptable limits, whether they are detectable by occupants or aligned with health standards. Air filtration consistently plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal.”

Highlights of the resource include:

Why mold in commercial buildings is a problem

Air filter efficiency and MERV ratings explained

MERV vs MERV-A filter efficiency

Successful mold elimination case studies

Implementing and maintaining solutions for managing mold in commercial buildings

