Pre-engineered Buildings Market to hit USD 51.3 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The pre-engineered buildings market size will cross USD 51.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



The increasing demand for cost-effective and time-efficient construction solutions is fueling the demand for pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) as they offer reduced construction time and lower costs compared to traditional methods. The rising focus on sustainable and energy-efficient building practices is accelerating the adoption of PEBs, which are designed for optimal resource use and minimal environmental impacts.

As per the Associated General Contractors of America, the U.S. construction sector creates $2.1 trillion worth of structures each year. This trend of increasing spending on construction of buildings and skyscrapers will accelerate the pre-engineered buildings market demand. The expanding industrial and commercial sectors, particularly in emerging economies are further driving the demand for versatile and scalable building solutions. Significant advancements in building materials and technology like improved steel and design software for enhancing the durability and customization options of PEBs will further stimulate the market growth.





The multi-story structure segment in the pre-engineered buildings market is estimated to witness substantial growth between 2024 and 2032. The increasing demand for urban commercial and residential spaces is necessitating efficient and scalable building solutions. PEBs offer significant time and cost savings in multi-story construction compared to traditional methods. Groundbreaking advancements in structural engineering and materials are improving the safety, durability, and customization of multi-story PEBs, making them an attractive option for developers and builders.

Pre-engineered buildings market size from the residential application segment is estimated to rise at significant rate between 2024 and 2032. The increasing demand for affordable and rapid housing solutions is driving the adoption of PEBs due to their cost-effectiveness and quick construction times. The flexibility and customization options offered by PEBs are attracting homeowners looking for personalized and energy-efficient designs. Innovative developments in building materials and techniques are further complimenting the aesthetic appeal and structural integrity of residential PEBs, driving the segment growth.

Europe pre-engineered buildings market size is projected to witness robust growth through 2032, on account of the increasing demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient construction solutions. Stringent building regulations and sustainability standards are driving the adoption of PEBs for offering quick construction and reduced environmental impacts. The expanding industrial and commercial sectors, along with the rising need for affordable residential housing are accelerating the product deployment. Significant advances in building materials and technology are also enhancing the appeal and functionality of pre-engineered buildings, adding to the regional market growth.

Some of the leading firms operating in the pre-engineered buildings market include Astron, ATCO Ltd., BlueScope Steel Ltd, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd, Nucor Corporation, PEBS Pennar, Zamil Steel Building, and PEBS Pennar. These market players are engaging in various strategies, like mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansions, and new product launches to gain competitive benefits.

