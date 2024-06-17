Meridianbet Launches "EURO 2024 - Every Goal for a Better Tomorrow" Initiative

VALETTA, Malta, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a well-established and gaming group present in 17 jurisdictions worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of the "EURO 2024: Every Goal for a Better Tomorrow" initiative. This campaign, cherishing the beginning of the paramount European football tournament, underscores the company's commitment to making a real difference in the lives of vulnerable communities.



Money Pledged for Every Goal Scored

Meridianbet has pledged to donate €30 for every goal scored during the EURO 2024 tournament. These funds will be dedicated to improving primary living conditions, improving health services, and supporting educational programs for those in need. This initiative demonstrates Meridianbet's dedication to leveraging the excitement of EURO 2024 to create positive social impact.

Integrating CSR with Strategic Growth

At Meridianbet, the dedication to community support and strategic growth are deeply interconnected. The company believes that its path to becoming the most successful business in the industry is paved with sustainable practices. The corporate social responsibility (CSR) portfolio reflects Meridianbet's commitment to addressing critical societal issues, including responsibility, diversity, and inclusion.

Meridianbet’s CSR Approach: Employees as CSR Ambassadors

In 2023 only, Meridianbet undertook 225 large-scale CSR actions, demonstrating the company's belief in the power of sustainable business practices. These initiatives, other than being projects, also represent the core of the company's mission to positively impact every community in which Meridianbet operates.

To name a few:

Community support and public advocacy: Sponsorships of documentary films, sports clubs, and associations; blood donation campaigns; International Women’s Day celebrations; and relief programs for natural disasters



Environmental sustainability: Organization of in-house global afforestation programs, public cleanup campaigns, and climate-focused planting initiatives



Social inclusion and diversity: Efforts through the Meridianbet Foundation, humanitarian bet slips, and support for organizations whose core value is inclusion and equal living condition for all – to name only a few.

Introducing Meridian Donate

A cornerstone of Meridianbet's CSR efforts is the Meridian Donate platform, which enables the company to streamline and amplify its charitable initiatives through its own customers (players).

For more information about Meridianbet's CSR initiatives and the Meridian Donate platform, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com/our-impact/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com

https://www.youtube.com/@MeridianbetIR

About MeridianBet Group

Founded in 2001, the Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Group’s successful business model is underpinned by the use of proprietary technology and scalable system allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit ir.meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dbe60a7-074a-413f-928e-d4c513848100