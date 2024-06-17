ASDS Opens Registration for Dermatologic Surgeons to Receive Top-Tier Education and Hands-on Training at the 2024 ASDS Annual Meeting

Schaumburg, IL, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery is pleased to open registration for its 2024 ASDS Annual Meeting at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 17-20. This is the premier educational conference for dermatologic surgeons specializing in cosmetic, reconstruction and skin cancer procedures.

The 2024 ASDS Annual Meeting, led by Work Group Chairs Drs. Rebecca Kazin and Kishwer Nehal, will feature over 90 educational sessions with 39 presenting all new content. This conference will offer more live patient demonstrations than ever before — all included with the general registration fee.

"The ASDS Annual Meeting is an unmatched educational experience for dermatologic surgeons of all career levels to learn about the latest research, procedural techniques and technologies for both reconstructive and cosmetic dermatology," said ASDS President Seth L. Matarasso, MD. "Each year, attendee feedback emphasizes the quality of networking this meeting offers. The agenda will include many opportunities for attendees to expand their social capital and build lifelong connections with peers, mentors and industry representatives."

Hands-on Workshops and Demonstrations

The expert-level procedural education is a primary reason dermatologic surgeons return to the ASDS Annual Meeting each year. All five live patient demonstrations are included with registration, and five additional hands-on workshops and cadaver labs provide a safe space for attendees to refine their skills.

Skin Cancer / Reconstruction Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Advanced Surgical Reconstruction NEW! Hard Procedures: Live Demonstrations on Cadaveric Specimens Hands-on Workshop: Residents and Fellows-in-Training Surgical Skills



Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Pre-conference Workshop: Chemical Peels Pre-conference Hands-on Cadaver Lab: Facial Anatomy for Cosmetic Injections NEW! Pre-conference: Hands-on Workshop: Energy-Based Devices Live Demonstrations: Rejuvenation without Fillers or Toxins Live Demonstrations: Advanced Injection Techniques – On the Face Live Demonstrations: Advanced Injection Techniques – Off the Face Patient Demonstrations: Chairside with Experts



“ASDS is definitely a great organization, and the meetings are always well organized with excellent speakers who really are experts in the field. You can always rely on very high quality content.” — Charisse McCall, DO

Special Lectures and Plenary Sessions

Main sessions returning in 2024 include several attendee favorites that present real challenges, offer solutions that optimize patient safety and discuss new initiatives for the upcoming year:

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Pearls

Breaking Bad

Skin Cancer and Reconstruction Pearls

Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture

ASDS/A Annual Membership Meeting

Iron Surgeon

Lawrence Field, MD, Honorary Lecture

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Complications

Skin Cancer and Reconstruction Complications

“There are great pearls in the plenary sessions. It's a great time to see how people are actually functioning in their daily practice.” — Rachel Pritzker, MD

Practice Management Sessions

Many physicians bring their office staff to the conference for sessions that cover a range of practice management topics through candid discussions on real-world situations. Non-clinical office staff is welcome at unrestricted sessions, the Exhibit Hall and networking receptions.

NEW! The Advantages and Disadvantages of Joining a Private Equity Group

The Advantages and Disadvantages of Joining a Private Equity Group Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NEW! From Zero to Hero: Tips to Improve Your Patient Satisfaction

From Zero to Hero: Tips to Improve Your Patient Satisfaction NEW! Predicting the Future and Preparing a Plan: A Framework for Seeing the Big Picture

Predicting the Future and Preparing a Plan: A Framework for Seeing the Big Picture Girl Boss: What it Takes to Be a Successful Female Dermatologic Surgeon In and Out of the Office

Better Call Saul (a session on how and when people were victims of fraud in their office)

NEW! Social Media Do's and Dont's

Networking Opportunities

Beyond the tangible skills, this meeting provides a forum for attendees to enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded peers, converse with pioneers in the specialty and establish connections with representatives of products and services that will enhance their day-to-day operations.

Industry Organized Hot Topic Events

Four unopposed networking breaks plus lunches to visit industry companies in the Exhibit Hall

Welcome Reception

Networking Reception

Resident Networking Event

Resident Reception

17th Annual ASDS Gala

“I've been coming to this conference for at least 20 years, and it has been a great boost for my career. Keeping in touch with my colleagues and finding out what other people are doing in the field has been one of the best ways to learn about different practices, new technologies and how people are using new devices.” — Michele Grodberg, MD

Online Registration

The registration fee for ASDS members is $899 through Sept. 1 — an $800 savings from non-member pricing. Visit asds.net/Annual-Meeting for the full agenda, registration information and hotel details. Contact education@asds.net with questions.

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

