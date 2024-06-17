Milton Hydro shines a spotlight on exemplary youth during National Youth Week

MILTON, Ontario, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) sponsored the Youth Eco Activist Award at the Milton Youth Awards held by the Milton Youth Task Force (MYTF) on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Milton Seniors Activity Centre.



The Milton Youth Awards highlight the positive impact of young people and raise awareness of the valuable contributions made by both young people and supportive adults and organizations in the community. Joining in the celebrations and presenting the awards were Mayor Gordon Krantz, Regional Councillor Sammy Ijaz, and Town Councillor Adil Khalqi.

Milton Hydro attended the inspiring event and presented the Youth Eco Activist award to Aila Battley for her many remarkable efforts to promote sustainable environmental initiatives and activism within Milton and for actively trying to leave the planet a better place for future generations.

“As we look ahead to the coming energy transition and the electrification of everything, supporting grassroots efforts to encourage sustainability awareness by youth in our community is a natural part of our outreach,” said Hassan Syed, Vice President of Distribution Services, Milton Hydro.



“Aila’s list of accomplishments are inspiring, and we’ll be watching for her coming successes as she moves on to her post-secondary education.”





The Milton Youth Award recipients with the representatives from Milton Hydro, and the Milton Youth Task Force, as well as Mayor Gordon Krantz, Regional Councillor Sammy Ijaz, and Town Councillor Adil Khalqi

The community nominated local grade 7 to 12 students for awards in ten competitive categories:

Youth Artist of the Year

Youth Athlete of the Year

Youth Champion of the Year

Youth Supporter of the Year

Youth Eco Activist of the Year

Youth Change-Maker of the Year

Outstanding Youth Group of the Year

Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

Youth Mentor of the Year

Rising Leader of the Year

National Youth Week was celebrated from May 1-7 this year. The winners were honoured during the awards ceremony held at the Milton Seniors’ Activity Centre. The Youth Awards ceremony was one of the many activities taking place during National Youth Week.

About Milton Hydro:



Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 43,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

